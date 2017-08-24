27°
Sport

It's a weekend of racket action

NICK KOSSATCH
| 24th Aug 2017 7:00 PM
SUPREMO: Brendan Warwick is action. He is gunning for his ninth championships this weekend.
SUPREMO: Brendan Warwick is action. He is gunning for his ninth championships this weekend.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TENNIS AND SQUASH: There will be a racket of sorts tomorrow and Sunday at the Gladstone Tennis and Squash complex.

The Gladstone Closed Tennis and Squash Championships is set to be a huge event with the port city's top players to battle it out to see who will be the best.

The tennis version of the racket sport will start tomorrow from 8am and continue into Sunday and finish after 1pm.

Tomorrow's morning session will have the open and division singles categories.

The afternoon section of the day will feature A, B and C-grade mixed doubles.

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association manager Rob McBean said it will be an action-packed weekend and entry is free for spectators.

"We hope to have around 75 or so players and it is just our local club members so no out of towners,” McBean said.

"All tennis matches will be played in a round robin format and squash will be a continuous play draw with losing players filling the plate events.” McBean added the tennis crowned is basically an open field.

"Eight time winner and defending champ Brendan Warwick will be the favourite,” he said of who may win the Men's Open. "He will face tough opposition from several of our young juniors as well as a few of our seasoned competitors.”

The Women's Open will have a new champion and McBean said youngster Casey Llewellyn will transition into senior ranks. The Junior Boy's category will feature a number of contenders.

"It's a real open field with at least six of our local juniors in the running for this one,” McBean said.

Reigning squash champion David Turner headlines as one of the favourites for tomorrow's event which starts from 10am through to mid afternoon.

"He will face tough opposition from previous winners Carl Tiplady and Trevor Loughran,” McBean said.

2016 finalists Sue Davis and Letitia Grinter are tipped to repeat the dose while Junior Boys Nathan Laver, Nick Briggs and Nathan Turner will be hard to beat.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  & association gladstone squash tennis

Union, council battle brews over $10p/hr labour hire pay cut

Union, council battle brews over $10p/hr labour hire pay cut...

A UNION is demanding the Gladstone Regional Council revert a recent decision it says slashed some council worker's pay by $10 per hour.

Huge Gladstone region industry celebrates milestone

EARLY DAYS: Boyne Smelter Limited in the mid-1980s.

BSL looks back at past 35 years.

Fire burning within containment lines, firies remaining on scene

Byelle Rd grass fire

Some Kirkwood residents evacuated their homes amidst heavy smoke.

BREAKING: Fire units respond to urgent call at Auckland St home

QFES, Fire, Fire TruckPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Firies found a burning pot of boiling oil producing a lot of smoke.

Local Partners

Local short story writer humbled by award

Outback Trophy winner Cris Oliver elated at publication of his story.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

QAL partners up with GCLA to cater 50th anniversary

INCLUSIVE COMMUNITY: Gladstone Community Linking Agency's newest innovation, Incredible Edibles catering services.

For its 50th anniversary QAL partnered with GCLA to cater the day.

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

THE shock ending to Game of Thrones’ latest episode divided fans, but a theory about the show’s dragons could explain it.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Will she or won't she? Hayley up for an award

SELF MANAGEMENT: "my policy is if I feel like I can do something really creative today, I'll do the business stuff another time.”

Hayley Marsten to head to Mildura for awards.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Pool... Shed... Location - This is the Dream Package!

42 Walters Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 4 $239,000

Have you been looking for a home that is a little different from the rest? Do you need a property that caters for entertaining, allowing different groups space...

GREAT FIRST HOME! SUPERB LOCATION...READY TO MOVE IN!

7 Capella Street, Telina 4680

House 3 2 2 $220,000

Located in a quiet, leafy street on 748m2 block in popular Telina, this family home is inviting, beautifully presented and generously sized. * Offering a very...

Stunning location with Northern Harbour views

54 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 FORMAL OFFERS TO...

Nestled at the end of a cul de sac on a flat but elevated block is this stunner of a home. Built by local builder, Chris Allen, you will understand why this home...

PERFECT STARTER PACKAGE AWAITS NEW OWNER

74 Shaw Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $234,900

Located within minutes to the Airport, Primary Schools, Shopping Centres, Sporting Fields and Harvey Road Tavern this home built on a solid foundation is a great...

COMMERCIAL SHEDS PLUS HOME WITH POOL !

74 LORD STREET, West Gladstone 4680

Commercial - LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE ... POA

- LARGE 1,828M2 CORNER BLOCK WITH TWO STREET FRONTAGE CLOSE TO THE CBD - INCLUDES HIGH SET HOME WITH POOL, PLUS TWO SHEDS CURRENTLY USED FOR COMMERCIAL USE - THE...

CBD DEVELOPMENT SITE + HOLDING INCOME

22a Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial * 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME ... OFFERS INVITED

* 1,260M2 GOONDOON ST FRONTING BLOCK * TWO FORMS OF HOLDING INCOME - RESIDENTIAL HOUSE AND OFFICE * RIPE FOR REDEVELOPMENT - ZONED COMMERCIAL WATERFRONT...

GREAT STARTER LOCATED IN A PERFECT POSITION

318 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $190,000

Situated in the popular suburb of Clinton awaits this 3 bedroom home on an approximate 720sqm block ready to be loved by a new owner. Within close proximity to...

SPACIOUS TOWN HOUSE IN HANDY LOCATION READY TO GO

26/7 Nothling Street, New Auckland 4680

Town House 3 1 1 $135,000

It is rare that affordable three bedroom town houses hit the market. If you are a first home buyer, investor or looking to downsize, then here is the perfect...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Phillip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again