It's a weekend of racket action

SUPREMO: Brendan Warwick is action. He is gunning for his ninth championships this weekend.

TENNIS AND SQUASH: There will be a racket of sorts tomorrow and Sunday at the Gladstone Tennis and Squash complex.

The Gladstone Closed Tennis and Squash Championships is set to be a huge event with the port city's top players to battle it out to see who will be the best.

The tennis version of the racket sport will start tomorrow from 8am and continue into Sunday and finish after 1pm.

Tomorrow's morning session will have the open and division singles categories.

The afternoon section of the day will feature A, B and C-grade mixed doubles.

Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association manager Rob McBean said it will be an action-packed weekend and entry is free for spectators.

"We hope to have around 75 or so players and it is just our local club members so no out of towners,” McBean said.

"All tennis matches will be played in a round robin format and squash will be a continuous play draw with losing players filling the plate events.” McBean added the tennis crowned is basically an open field.

"Eight time winner and defending champ Brendan Warwick will be the favourite,” he said of who may win the Men's Open. "He will face tough opposition from several of our young juniors as well as a few of our seasoned competitors.”

The Women's Open will have a new champion and McBean said youngster Casey Llewellyn will transition into senior ranks. The Junior Boy's category will feature a number of contenders.

"It's a real open field with at least six of our local juniors in the running for this one,” McBean said.

Reigning squash champion David Turner headlines as one of the favourites for tomorrow's event which starts from 10am through to mid afternoon.

"He will face tough opposition from previous winners Carl Tiplady and Trevor Loughran,” McBean said.

2016 finalists Sue Davis and Letitia Grinter are tipped to repeat the dose while Junior Boys Nathan Laver, Nick Briggs and Nathan Turner will be hard to beat.