Clinton FC's Samuel Roberts gets a pass way under heavy pressure from Central FC's Adam Eiseman last weekend. Matt Taylor GLA010619SOCC
Soccer

It's a tight ladder in the CQ Premier League

NICK KOSSATCH
by
7th Jun 2019 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:29 PM
SOCCER: Gladstone's Premier league teams Clinton and Central are in a dog fight with Bluebirds and Nerimbera for a top four spot on the Football Central Queensland premiership ladder.

Cap Coast and Frenchville look seemingly locked for the finals double-chance top-two positions.

Central have they chance to separate themselves from tomorrow's opponents Nerimbera at Pilbeam Park at 7pm.

Central are in fourth spot with three wins, four losses and a draw, but Nerimbera had played two less games due to washouts.

Communication between players was something Central coach Ronald Donald wanted his team to improve on.

Central lost 2-1 to Clinton last weekend, but were very competitive and should start as favourites tomorrow night.

It will be a tough affair for Clinton which will also be away against top side Cap Coast.

Clinton have not played for seven weeks prior to last week, but coach Brad O'Sullivan hoped last week would sharpen up his charges at Apex Park also at 7pm.

