It’s a tie! Gladstone’s best burgers revealed

Two businesses in Gladstone now have equal bragging rights after both winning best burger in the region for 2021.

Last week, The Observer put the call-out to find Gladstone's best burger, and Sun Valley Seafoods and Clinton Takeaway secured 12 per cent of the total reader votes respectively.

Sun Valley Seafoods owner Judy Myles said it was an honour to have won the title.

Ms Myles, who has owned the store for 12 years, said the fish burgers, steak burgers and works burgers proved the most popular with customers.

"I get a lot of customers saying I have good burgers," Ms Myles said.

"I think people think I have good burgers because I have fresh products every day, good buns and meat from the butcher.

"I just feel honoured and proud my customers think my burgers are best in the region."

Clinton Takeaway owner Katie Hunt, who has also owned her store for 12 years, said all the credit went to her staff.

"I'm very honoured, it's a big ask of the town to nominate us as well," Ms Hunt said.

"Thank you to the community for their support, without it we wouldn't have a business."

Ms Hunt said favourite burgers with customers were the hamburger, steak works burger and works burger.

