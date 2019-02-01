It's a sprint to Biloela in a short course sort of way

Some of the Boyne Bullets team off to Biloela.

SWIMMING: Gladstone Region swimmers will test themselves tomorrow at the Biloela Short Course and hope to show the form they had in last weekend's McDonald's Harbour City meet.

Gladstone Souths Swimming Club president Ryan Chinner said the aim for his swimmers was to get accustomed to more competitions, especially those in the younger age bracket.

"Gladstone South Swimming Club has 20 swimmers aged between 4-14 where we are looking forward to competing against the other great clubs in the region," he said.

"This comes off the back of a strong showing at Gladstone's Harbour City meet last weekend where we were the largest club in attendance with 42 swimmers and picked up a number of age champion and runner-up awards."

About 130 swimmers from Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Bundaberg, Moura, Hervey Bay and Middlemount will converge at Biloela.

Boyne-Tannum Bullets and Gladstone Gladiators will be represented by 20 and five swimmers respectively.

"It's always a welcoming and fun atmosphere at the Biloela meets and we try to encourage as many of our swimmers as possible to attend out there to support them," Chinner said.

"We also have swimmers who will attend the Emerald swim meet next weekend with our main focus to build towards the Queensland State Sprint Championships in two weeks where we will take 15 swimmers."

Biloela club president Anna Kurtz said the short-course meet was important to allow swimmers to qualify for the state short-course meets.