It’s a special selection for Gladstone sharpshooters

BASKETBALL: Gladstone under-16 players Erin Harvey and Josh Morfey have taken a step further in their quest for Queensland North state selection.

The pair join fellow Gladstone representative players Cooper Rhodes, Luke Hampson, Tyra Bing and Eryn-Lee Dessent in the boys' and girls' 2020 State Performance Program.

INJURY SETBACK WON'T STOP JOSH

For Morfey, he suffered an ankle injury last weekend and hopes to take part in next Saturday and Sunday's third and final round of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival at Kev Broome Stadium.

"I re-injured my ankle which is devastating and we are still assessing how bad it is so I don't know if I'll be able to go, but I'll do everything I can to get it back to 100 per cent as quick as possible," Morfey said.

He said playing in the Tuesday night men's competition for Lions Fury has fast-tracked his development.

"The men's competition helped me be more physical and be more confident in my shots."

He said he had also developed his ability to catch and shoot as well as being able to put up contested shots.

HARVEY KEY

Harvey is a part of the all-conquering under-16 Gladstone girl's side that will compete in next weekend's carnival.

The four games Gladstone will play is the perfect preparation to further impress state selectors and for the girls' team to go 12-0.

Harvey, who was a part of Central's winning women's soccer team in the recent 6-a-side competition, said there's still much improvement left.

"I need to show confidence on the court and always demonstrate I can help the team to win games with my abilities and positive attitude," she said.

BRADY'S GLORIOUS BUNCH

"My ball handling has improved as well as my shooting which will help my chances."

Gladstone under-16 girls' coach Brady Walmsley said the aim was not to be undefeated, but rather to build on the team's winning formula.

"More recently, our focus has been adding some more structured defensive tactics to our repertoire to aid us in more effectively disrupting opposition flow," he said.

"This tournament will give us an opportunity to explore some of those tactical additions."

See all the action next weekend and the draw can be found on the Basketball Queensland website.

CQJBC ROUND 3

All games played at Kev Broome Stadium

SATURDAY, March 14

Under-16 Girls

9am: Gladstone v Rocky Cyclones

3pm: Gladstone v Bundy Bears

Under-16 Boys

10.30am: Gladstone v Rocky Jets @

1.30pm: Gladstone v Bundy Bulls

SUNDAY, March 15

Under-16 Girls

8am: Gladstone v Bundy Bears

2pm: Gladstone v Rocky Cyclones

Under-16 Boys

9.30am: Gladstone v Rocky Rockets

12.30pm: Gladstone v Maryborough Magic

Ladders

(wins, losses, points for, points against)

Under-16 Girls

1st Gladstone: 8-0-596-398

2nd Bundy Bears: 3-5-424-480

3rd Rocky Cyclones: 1-7-411-526

Under-16 Boys

1st Rocky Rockets: 8-0-800-352

2nd Bundy Bulls: 5-3-726-485

3rd Gladstone: 5-3-766-497

4th Rocky Jets: 1-7-364-877

5th Magic: 1-7-307-752