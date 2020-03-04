It’s a special selection for Gladstone sharpshooters
BASKETBALL: Gladstone under-16 players Erin Harvey and Josh Morfey have taken a step further in their quest for Queensland North state selection.
The pair join fellow Gladstone representative players Cooper Rhodes, Luke Hampson, Tyra Bing and Eryn-Lee Dessent in the boys' and girls' 2020 State Performance Program.
INJURY SETBACK WON'T STOP JOSH
For Morfey, he suffered an ankle injury last weekend and hopes to take part in next Saturday and Sunday's third and final round of the Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival at Kev Broome Stadium.
"I re-injured my ankle which is devastating and we are still assessing how bad it is so I don't know if I'll be able to go, but I'll do everything I can to get it back to 100 per cent as quick as possible," Morfey said.
He said playing in the Tuesday night men's competition for Lions Fury has fast-tracked his development.
"The men's competition helped me be more physical and be more confident in my shots."
He said he had also developed his ability to catch and shoot as well as being able to put up contested shots.
HARVEY KEY
Harvey is a part of the all-conquering under-16 Gladstone girl's side that will compete in next weekend's carnival.
The four games Gladstone will play is the perfect preparation to further impress state selectors and for the girls' team to go 12-0.
Harvey, who was a part of Central's winning women's soccer team in the recent 6-a-side competition, said there's still much improvement left.
"I need to show confidence on the court and always demonstrate I can help the team to win games with my abilities and positive attitude," she said.
BRADY'S GLORIOUS BUNCH
"My ball handling has improved as well as my shooting which will help my chances."
Gladstone under-16 girls' coach Brady Walmsley said the aim was not to be undefeated, but rather to build on the team's winning formula.
"More recently, our focus has been adding some more structured defensive tactics to our repertoire to aid us in more effectively disrupting opposition flow," he said.
"This tournament will give us an opportunity to explore some of those tactical additions."
See all the action next weekend and the draw can be found on the Basketball Queensland website.
CQJBC ROUND 3
All games played at Kev Broome Stadium
SATURDAY, March 14
Under-16 Girls
9am: Gladstone v Rocky Cyclones
3pm: Gladstone v Bundy Bears
Under-16 Boys
10.30am: Gladstone v Rocky Jets @
1.30pm: Gladstone v Bundy Bulls
SUNDAY, March 15
Under-16 Girls
8am: Gladstone v Bundy Bears
2pm: Gladstone v Rocky Cyclones
Under-16 Boys
9.30am: Gladstone v Rocky Rockets
12.30pm: Gladstone v Maryborough Magic
Ladders
(wins, losses, points for, points against)
Under-16 Girls
1st Gladstone: 8-0-596-398
2nd Bundy Bears: 3-5-424-480
3rd Rocky Cyclones: 1-7-411-526
Under-16 Boys
1st Rocky Rockets: 8-0-800-352
2nd Bundy Bulls: 5-3-726-485
3rd Gladstone: 5-3-766-497
4th Rocky Jets: 1-7-364-877
5th Magic: 1-7-307-752