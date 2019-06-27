Menu
Brendon Lohse gets the wheels off last year.
Brendon Lohse gets the wheels off last year.
Motor Sports

It's a sizzling Saturday of offroad action at track

NICK KOSSATCH
by
27th Jun 2019 3:39 PM | Updated: 3:41 PM
MOTORSPORT: The mid-week rain will make conditions perfect for Saturday's second round of the Stadium Short Course Championship.

Racing will start at 10am and continue throughout the day at the Benaraby Motorsport Complex off Jono Porter Dr.

Stadium Short Course president Brent Taylor said a number of riders would be ones to watch.

"We have six classes. Brady Vohland in the 39 Pro SXS class will be up front looking to take the class win and the money for fastest lap of the day," Taylor said.

"Mark Hodge in the blue elephant GQ Patrol will be running in the Performance 4WD Class, Ryan McLucas is back for the first time since a big crash he had last year in Mackay.

"He and Chris Kelly should be very fast in the Pro 4WD class."

There will be food, drinks and a bar will be open all day and into the night

Entry is $15 for age 15 and over and free for under 15.

There will be abundant viewpoints for spectators. Camping is free and a band will play until late.

    premium_icon NEWS CATCH UP: Five stories you need to read from this week

    premium_icon MINE TRAGEDY: Middlemount miner was a Mackay father

    premium_icon Boyne Smelter GM is on the move

    premium_icon Skies expected to clear for a good start to school holidays

