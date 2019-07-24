It's a really good community here as are training facilities

QUICK REST: New Brisbane Roar recruit Jake McGing is looking forward to the team's third pre season match this Saturday at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval.

SOCCER: Former Central Coast Mariner right-back Jake McGing said his new club Brisbane Roar's visit to Regional Queensland is a success and he's lapping up the warm winter sunshine.

McGing and his Roar team-mates will take on the Gladstone Select Team on Saturday at Marley Brown Oval, a venue he described as first-class.

"It's been really good and a change of scenery for us and it's a really good community here and training facilities really good as well,” he said.

"We're definitely enjoying it.”

McGing said to get game minutes into his legs over the pre-season was important to give himself the best chance for selection for Brisbane Roar's first A-League-level game against Sydney FC in the FFA Cup on August 7.

"This time of the year, the main thing is playing games and it's one of those things for us is to train this week, play the game on Saturday and get our fitness right for the season.

McGing spent half a season in Poland where he played for Wisla Plock.

"I went into the line-up and played games straight away and something completely different playing in the cold compared to the heat here,” he said.

McGing helped Wisla Plock evade relegation.

Going by how McGing led the pack in running drills during the Roar's training sessions at Marley Brown Oval, he believes his pace and aerobic capacity is an advantage.

"I like to get up and down and attack and defend and it's always good to do both,” McGing said.

"It's definitely one of my strengths I think.”

Roar kept clean sheets against Brisbane City and Redlands United in the first two pre-season trial games.

"We're doing really well and looking good at the moment,” McGing said.

He said Brisbane Roar's approach to the Gladstone side will be no different to an A-League game.

"I'm sure they're going to have a lot of energy and because they're playing an A-League team...it's going to be an exciting game,” McGing said.

ON ROBBIE FOWLER

"He's been really good and it's still early in the pre-season and we haven't annoyed him or anything yet.”

"He's been working us hard and I think we're going to be in good stead for the season.”