PHOTOS: It’s a Queensland derby at Marley Brown Oval

Queensland Country players Liam Wright, Jono Kent, SJ Tamala and James Tuttle with the many youngsters after the junior clinic yesterday

RUGBY UNION: Bond University Queensland Country players will hope to draw energy from the expected big crowd at Marley Brown Oval tomorrow afternoon.

Queensland Country, which sit sixth on the National Rugby Championship ladder with a win and three losses, face fierce rival Brisbane City (second, two wins, two losses and a draw) at 4pm in what will be a high-octane match.

Both teams will also play for the Andy Purcell Cup and the match will be the first NRC game in Central Queensland since 2015 when Country hosted the Perth Spirit in Rockhampton.

Injured Queensland Country star and Australian player Liam Wright would have loved to play tomorrow afternoon.

"We haven't had the start to the season like we wanted and let a couple of games slip and we put in a couple of unusually poor performances," the number seven said.

Wright, who is recovering from a toe ligament injury, hinted it would be a fiery game.

"They have got a lot of fast and skilful guys out wide so they're going to try and play some silky footy," Wright said of the City team.

"We just got to get up in their face and try and beat them in the contact area."

Wright said he was impressed with the facilities at Marley Brown Oval and he along with Jono Kent, SJ Tamala and James Tuttle took part in a junior clinic this morning.

"It's awesome and Marley Brown is looking great and love getting out to the country," Wright said.

Jack Hardy will hope for a Brisbane City win.

But, like Wright, he will not feature in tomorrow's encounter because he is recuperating from an ACL injury.

"I'll be backing Brisbane City because they have been playing some really good footy and are sitting second on the table," Hardy said.

A win to City would secure a finals berth with just two minor round left before the finals.

The finals format runs for two weeks.

The first week, most likely on October 12 will see the first-ranked team against the fourth side and second versus third.

The winners meet in the grand final on October 19. Gates open at 12.30pm for preliminary matches from 1pm.