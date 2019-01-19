Menu
FUR BABIES: Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison with some cute kittens. RSPCA Gladstone is offering 25 per cent off cat adoption fees tomorrow. Mike Richards GLA161218KITN
It's a purr-fect weekend to adopt at RSPCA

MATT HARRIS
19th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
THE team at RSPCA Gladstone is adopting some Aussie pride this weekend and hopes others will join in.

Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison is trying to avoid the Australia Day long weekend rush by bringing forward its January adoption day.

"Our adoption day usually falls on the last Sunday so it's always been a bit tricky because people aren't here or aren't thinking about adopting," she said.

"They've got other things on when it's a long weekend so we brought it forward one week.

"We thought to change the norm a little bit we'd throw a few decorations up, change some marketing and have a promo running as well to try and find some homes for our animals."

The Aussie theme, cute animals and an on-site coffee van won't be the only reasons to attend - adoption fees will be discounted.

"We've got 25 per cent off cats and kittens," Ms Allison said.

"They're vaccinated, health checked, registered with council and desexed - they're pretty much ready to go, apart from having to love them and feed them.

"It's a huge saving of money to have those things done. If you were to buy a puppy without it you're looking at $500-$700 to have all that done over a period of time."

Ms Allison said they were "chock-a-block" full of cats and kittens and hoped to see a large number of those find loving homes.

 

One of the cats up for adoption at RSPCA Gladstone. Contributed

"We had a really high number of adoptions for dogs over Christmas," she said.

"There's lots of cats and kittens because it is the season for them, whereas a lot of our dogs get adopted all over Queensland or down to NSW but cats are usually limited to being adopted locally."

Sunday's adoption day isn't just limited to picking up a new pet, with the team also on the hunt for further volunteers.

"It's just not for those who want to adopt, it's a great chance to inquire about volunteering or foster caring," Ms Allison said.

"At the moment we are really urgent for cat and kitten foster carers."

animal adoption cats dogs dogs and cats kittens rspca gladstone
