'It's a pity': Residents living in Brookview limbo land

The balance of Brookview Estate at Glen Eden is for sale, after the developers behind the project went bust.

The balance of the development, which includes 23 vacant lots and an additional 123 approved residential lots, is for sale after the company behind the project Latitude Development Group went bust.

Latitude was placed in the hands of receivers McGrathNicol early last year and a Brisbane-based Ray White special projects team is managing the Brookview Estate sale.

It's Gladstone's estate in limbo with acres of overgrown land and scattered vacant lots between near-new homes.

Work at Brookview Estate in Glen Eden started late 2013 and by 2014 people were moving in to homes to rent.

While work has completely stopped and residents don't have the bustling "resort style” estate they were promised, most don't mind.

"It's very quiet, sometimes you think 'gee is there really anyone else around',” an elderly couple told The Observer.

"We figured something was going on because it all come to a complete stop, there was no more houses being built.”

The husband expects most of the home owners to be investors "who probably didn't even look at the property before they bought it”.

"From what I hear, I think (developers) just started too late to really benefit from the boom,” he said.

His wife said, "It was a good concept, so it's a pity”.

The Gold Coast-based Latitude Development Group also owned Whitsundays Resort, Peppers Airlie Beach and Peppers Coral Coast.

Another Brookview Estate resident, who lives with her FIFO partner, said while its "nice and quiet” the undeveloped land was overgrown and not looked after.

"We have often wondered why there's been no new development around here,” she said.

She said her street was full of rentals and she didn't know any home owners in the estate.

Another woman, who rents a home in the estate with her partner and seven-year-old son, said they also enjoyed the quietness.

"It's a lovely complex and the people keep to themselves, we've never had any issues,” she said.

But she too had problems with the overgrown parcel of land just around the corner from her home.

"It does bother me, purely because of the amount of snakes that would be in there,” she said.

"I'm a very cautious mum, I don't let my boy go near there.”

An expressions of interest campaign has been launched for the sale.

Ray White special projects agent Tony Williams said already they had interstate interest from developers hunting for a cheap buy.

The EOI closes April 20.