It's a 'new-look' Saints side but reserves are ready

HOT TO TROT: Zac Hill for BITS. The Saints reserves are in the running for the AFL Capricornia premiership.

AUSSIE RULES: The BITS Saints reserves is the club's only senior team still in the running for the AFL Capricornia premiership.

And the manner in which the team disposed of Rockhampton Panthers in the first semi-final two weeks ago would suggest the Saints are every chance to win tomorrow's preliminary final against Rockhampton Brothers at Kele Park in Rockhampton.

The winner will meet Yeppoon Swans - still smarting from two grand final defeats to the Saints in 2017 and last year.

BITS beat Panthers 15.11 (101) to 7.7 (49) 14 days ago with Troy Bartlett and Alex Totton combining for eight goals.

Alex Totton. Chris Ison ROK160618cafl3

Saints coach Lucas Hall said it had not been all smooth sailing this season but believed his team had what it took to beat Brothers and therefore be in the frame for a three-peat of flags.

"Our side is shaping up not too bad," Hall said. "We have probably been playing our best footy leading up to finals but we know what finals are like."

In the two teams' most recent encounter, BITS Saints survived a mighty Brothers'challenge before Kyle Mongta gave BITS a six-point win.

Brothers recorded a 37-point win back in round nine and the Saints had Brothers' measure - 15.9 (99) to 6.2 (38) at BITS Oval in round four.

Hall said there was utmost respect for a Brothers side that had improved this season.

"I've always thought for the past three to five years that Brothers are pretty handy and always come to play no matter how bad they travelled," he said.

The Saints coach said experienced players such as Keith Bilston and Daniel Boase would be important.

Keith Bilston. Nat Collins GLA010918RESSIES

Hall has also backed his younger players.

"Billy (Bilston) has been playing great football over the last month and has no signs of slowing down the old fella and the same with Daisy (Boase)," he said.

Daniel Boase. Allan Reinikka ROK090917arafl2

"I think we have a good mixture of senior blokes with a heap of young fellas and on our day can produce the goods.

"Our under-17 kids have been fantastic all year so I can't really pinpoint a certain player but watch out for the excitement of them."

PRELIM FINALS TOMORROW

U13: Brothers v Yeppoon, 8.30am U15: BITS v Panthers, 9.40am U17: Yeppoon v Glenmore, 11am Res: Brothers v BITS, 12.30pm A-grade: Brothers v Panthers, 2.15pm Women: Glenmore v Brothers, 4.15pm