Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone is hosting Round 2 of the Monster X Tour featuring competitive monster truck racing like never seen before.
Gladstone is hosting Round 2 of the Monster X Tour featuring competitive monster truck racing like never seen before.
News

It’s a Monster series like no other

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT’S new, unique and exhilarating and it’s coming to Gladstone this weekend.

The Monster X Tour will take over Gladstone Showgrounds tomorrow from 5pm showcasing a monster truck racing series never seen before in Australia.

Unlike the usual monster truck format, this series features six trucks, which are all competing for the title of Monster X Australia’s National Champion.

Monster X Racing team manager Eric Fleissig said the decision to switch from an entertainment spectacular to a competitive racing series was a gamble but one that’s appearing to pay off.

“I put the concept of full competitive monster truck racing to the team and was overwhelmed with their response,” Mr Fleissig said.

“With over 12 years experience in event management I put all my research into finding out what the fans wanted and found the fans want a series they can follow, like touring cars, F1, drag racing and other types of motorsport.”

Gladstone is hosting Round 2 of the Monster X Tour featuring competitive monster truck racing like never seen before.
Gladstone is hosting Round 2 of the Monster X Tour featuring competitive monster truck racing like never seen before.

Mr Fleissig said the Monster X Tour’s unique point of difference was the competitive
element.

“Working with many monster trucks companies I found the fans wanted to see and experience proficient monster truck motor racing and not just demonstration shows,” he said.

“It was important for me to give the fans what they want and we have put together a full race series for the season.”

Gladstone is hosting Round 2 of the Monster X Tour featuring competitive monster truck racing like never seen before.
Gladstone is hosting Round 2 of the Monster X Tour featuring competitive monster truck racing like never seen before.

The series started two weeks ago in Bundaberg and will head to Townsville and Cairns after Gladstone. The series features six drivers from four states.

And there’s no love lost among drivers with egos set to shine come tomorrow night.

“I’m here to win. We build these trucks to compete,” said Dave Nicotra, driver of monster truck ‘Missy’.

Victorian driver Simon O’Neill, who is currently leading the series with his truck ‘Bush-Ranger’ also appears to be confident.

“I just want to race. I’m over all this demonstration stuff,” he said.

“Give me the trophy.”

Find out more here.

gladstone showgrounds monster trucks monster x tour motorsport
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 14 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 14 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

    Me and My Boat: It’s all about family for IT guru

    premium_icon Me and My Boat: It’s all about family for IT guru

    News Dave Lindley’s pride and joy has been in the family for decades and has been on...

    Miners told to pay rail giant’s court costs

    premium_icon Miners told to pay rail giant’s court costs

    News A GROUP of coal miners who initiated a failed court battle against Aurizon has been...

    Weekend forecast: Rain relief unlikely as temps heat up

    premium_icon Weekend forecast: Rain relief unlikely as temps heat up

    News SUMMER is well and truly on its way with this weekend’s weather estimated to hit a...