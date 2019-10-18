It’s a Monster series like no other

Gladstone is hosting Round 2 of the Monster X Tour featuring competitive monster truck racing like never seen before.

IT’S new, unique and exhilarating and it’s coming to Gladstone this weekend.

The Monster X Tour will take over Gladstone Showgrounds tomorrow from 5pm showcasing a monster truck racing series never seen before in Australia.

Unlike the usual monster truck format, this series features six trucks, which are all competing for the title of Monster X Australia’s National Champion.

Monster X Racing team manager Eric Fleissig said the decision to switch from an entertainment spectacular to a competitive racing series was a gamble but one that’s appearing to pay off.

“I put the concept of full competitive monster truck racing to the team and was overwhelmed with their response,” Mr Fleissig said.

“With over 12 years experience in event management I put all my research into finding out what the fans wanted and found the fans want a series they can follow, like touring cars, F1, drag racing and other types of motorsport.”

Mr Fleissig said the Monster X Tour’s unique point of difference was the competitive

element.

“Working with many monster trucks companies I found the fans wanted to see and experience proficient monster truck motor racing and not just demonstration shows,” he said.

“It was important for me to give the fans what they want and we have put together a full race series for the season.”

The series started two weeks ago in Bundaberg and will head to Townsville and Cairns after Gladstone. The series features six drivers from four states.

And there’s no love lost among drivers with egos set to shine come tomorrow night.

“I’m here to win. We build these trucks to compete,” said Dave Nicotra, driver of monster truck ‘Missy’.

Victorian driver Simon O’Neill, who is currently leading the series with his truck ‘Bush-Ranger’ also appears to be confident.

“I just want to race. I’m over all this demonstration stuff,” he said.

“Give me the trophy.”

