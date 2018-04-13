'It's a mess': Drivers say road upgrade is overdue

PEAK HOUR: Drivers say Gladstone Benaraby Road is dangerous because it is narrow and winding.

PEAK HOUR: Drivers say Gladstone Benaraby Road is dangerous because it is narrow and winding.

REGULAR drivers between Tannum Sands and Gladstone say an upgrade to Gladstone Benaraby Rd is long overdue.

Tannum Sands resident Lynette Dahl drives to Gladstone daily and said it would be a dream for the road to be four lanes.

"Whether that's a reality or not, I don't know, but if it can't be four lanes, it at least needs more overtaking areas," she said.

"Given how much use that road gets it deserves some attention. It's a mess."

In her six years of living in Tannum Sands and driving along the road regularly she has never witnessed or been involved in a crash, but she said there had been plenty of scary moments.

"I've seen someone in front of me overtake at the corner near the boat ramp, which made my blood run cold," she said.

Blue and White Taxis Gladstone chairman Allan Rowe said the most dangerous sections were the narrow and winding sections of the road.

Mr Rowe said his drivers would do about 20 or 30 trips on that road every day. By widening the road he believed many of the safety issues would be solved.

"Anything that takes the danger out of that road, we're 100 per cent for it," he said. "It's especially dangerous for people who haven't driven along that road before and aren't used to those curves."