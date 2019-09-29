Menu
Colts player Tristram Vesey tackled by Gladstone players in the under 12s game on Saturday September 28.
Sport

PHOTOS: It’s a juniors’ field of dreams

NICK KOSSATCH
29th Sep 2019 2:16 PM | Updated: 5:25 PM
RUGBY UNION: Dozens of juniors showed off their skills in the lead up to Saturday afternoon's National Rugby Championship match between Bond University Queensland Country and Brisbane City at Marley Brown Oval.

This particular game was played behind the venue and there were others games played which included age groups from U6 to U10s.

Most of those players also took part in various clinics which both the Country and City players were kind enough to cover.

It was a part of Gladstone Regional Council's quest to encourage more juniors into rugby union.

rugby australia rugby capricornia rugby union
Gladstone Observer

