It's a high five for Kirra-Lee as she's poised for No: 1

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone's Kirra-Lee Baxter will use her fifth place at the Queensland Women's Championship in Roma as a spur for another event early next month.

Baxter, 21, held firm against some of the best female riders in Queensland and fulfilled her aim of a top-10 finish in Roma.

RIDER AT THE READY: Kirra-Lee Baxter negotiates a bend on the Roma track. She's now on track to win the 2019 MPE Central Queensland Moto-X. Katrina Ayers Photography GLA170

All she has to do now is be consistent in the final round of the 2019 MPE Central Queensland Moto-X series in Mackay on August3-4.

"I'm first at the moment in the CQ women's seniors and I just have to finish and be consistent in Mackay," Baxter said.

She showed solid form in Roma, but the temperature difference was a shock.

"I had three layers on but once we got racing I got warm and I think the temperature was about minus 1.5C at the start of the race," Baxter said.

She finished sixth in the 15-minute qualifying and again in heats one and two, and was fifth in the final heat.

"The track in Roma was really good and there were a couple of sandy sections," Baxter said.

Kirra-Lee Baxter with her plate Contributed GLA170719KIRRA

"The track was more forgiving than the one in Benaraby and not as many jumps, but it was still a technical track."

Baxter switched from a KTM to a Yamaha 250 and said she was very fortunate to have a couple of sponsors on board.

"Another big thanks to Dan from MXRP for always having my bike dialled, Gladstone Motorcycles for your ongoing support and 547 Sport Performance," she said on Facebook.

"Without all your support this wouldn't have been possible."

Baxter spends the off-season mountain biking to keep fit because she has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"I don't do other sports and the focus is on Moto-X," she said.