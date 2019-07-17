Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kirra-Lee Baxter with her Yamaha
Kirra-Lee Baxter with her Yamaha Contributed GLA170719KIRRA
Motor Sports

It's a high five for Kirra-Lee as she's poised for No: 1

NICK KOSSATCH
by
17th Jul 2019 8:46 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: Gladstone's Kirra-Lee Baxter will use her fifth place at the Queensland Women's Championship in Roma as a spur for another event early next month.

Baxter, 21, held firm against some of the best female riders in Queensland and fulfilled her aim of a top-10 finish in Roma.

RIDER AT THE READY: Kirra-Lee Baxter negotiates a bend on the Roma track. She's now on track to win the 2019 MPE Central Queensland Moto-X.
RIDER AT THE READY: Kirra-Lee Baxter negotiates a bend on the Roma track. She's now on track to win the 2019 MPE Central Queensland Moto-X. Katrina Ayers Photography GLA170

All she has to do now is be consistent in the final round of the 2019 MPE Central Queensland Moto-X series in Mackay on August3-4.

"I'm first at the moment in the CQ women's seniors and I just have to finish and be consistent in Mackay," Baxter said.

She showed solid form in Roma, but the temperature difference was a shock.

"I had three layers on but once we got racing I got warm and I think the temperature was about minus 1.5C at the start of the race," Baxter said.

She finished sixth in the 15-minute qualifying and again in heats one and two, and was fifth in the final heat.

"The track in Roma was really good and there were a couple of sandy sections," Baxter said.

Kirra-Lee Baxter with her plate
Kirra-Lee Baxter with her plate Contributed GLA170719KIRRA

"The track was more forgiving than the one in Benaraby and not as many jumps, but it was still a technical track."

Baxter switched from a KTM to a Yamaha 250 and said she was very fortunate to have a couple of sponsors on board.

"Another big thanks to Dan from MXRP for always having my bike dialled, Gladstone Motorcycles for your ongoing support and 547 Sport Performance," she said on Facebook.

"Without all your support this wouldn't have been possible."

Baxter spends the off-season mountain biking to keep fit because she has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"I don't do other sports and the focus is on Moto-X," she said.

More Stories

gladstone dirtriders club motorcross motorcycles moto-x
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Gladstone region headed for a 'health crisis'

    premium_icon Gladstone region headed for a 'health crisis'

    Health Federal Government change will make it harder to attract doctors to region.

    O'Dowd backs health policy amid 'death spiral' warnings

    premium_icon O'Dowd backs health policy amid 'death spiral' warnings

    Politics Private health faces 'death spiral', new report warns.

    Gladstone Show on its 'last legs': Deputy Mayor

    premium_icon Gladstone Show on its 'last legs': Deputy Mayor

    Council News Council doubles down on new public holiday date for 2020.

    Gladstone police will be watching speed closely this week

    premium_icon Gladstone police will be watching speed closely this week

    News First week back to school means higher polcie presence

    • 17th Jul 2019 8:01 AM