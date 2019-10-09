It’s a gruelling eight days for pair

Micke England (right) and Sean Hall will tackle the Atherton Tablelands

MOUNTAIN BIKES:The dynamic duo of Mick England and Sean Hall will test their physical and mental strength in the most challenging way starting on Saturday.

England and Hall will ride in the eight-stage Crocodile Trophy — a 1700km mountain bike event that starts in Cairns and finishes in Port Douglas on Saturday week.

“It’s the first time for Sean and I and we will basically race from 8am or 9am each day and average 90km per day,” England said.

It’s the event’s 25th anniversary and England said half the racing field comes from other countries.

“I have retired from ­national competitions but decided last year to do a couple events just to keep fit and do it on a com­petitive level,” England said.