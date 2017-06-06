It's a great day to be a Queenslander

QUEENSLAND DAY: Nothing epitomises being a Queenslander more than wearing maroon.

DID YOU know that today is Queensland Day?

Like that secluded beach or secret fishing spot no one knows, the fact that Queensland celebrates its birthday on June 6 is often not talked about or completely overlooked.

It's been 158 years since Queensland officially separated from New South Wales as an independent colony on June 6, 1859.

Moves towards statehood began as early as 1851 with a public meeting to consider separation from NSW.

As the push for separation gained momentum, Queen Victoria was approached to consider establishing a separate colony based on Moreton Bay.

The Queen gave her approval and signed the Letters Patent on the day we now know as Queensland Day.

Not surprisingly, she favoured the name Queensland over suggestions to call it Cooksland in honour of Captain James Cook.

Like all passionate Queenslanders, Queensland Day holds special significance for Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

"June 6 is very special for me because we separated from NSW," Mr Butcher said.

"It also meant we were our own body and could govern under are own right.

"It set up positions like mine so we could become a self-governing state."

Gladstone Regional Council won't be holding any official Queensland Day events, although schools, businesses, community organisations, sporting teams and individuals are encouraged to get involved by wearing maroon.