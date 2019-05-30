It's a great chance for the Power teams to rock Kev Broome

Power's Akilah Bethel was energetic for her new club with 14 points.

Power's Akilah Bethel was energetic for her new club with 14 points.

BASKETBALL: Now's the time to cash in to Gladstone's two Port City Power teams.

It all starts tomorrow against Sunshine Coast Phoenix for the Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers and Capricorn Surge women and men at 6.30pm and 8.30pm respectively.

The Power sides then back up with games against Cairns Dolphins (14th and 1-7) in the women at noon and Cairns Marlins (6th and 4-4) in the men at 2pm on Sunday.

Both Power teams sit near the foot of the QBL ladder with just one win against Toowoomba Mountaineers way back on May 4.

Back then, it was the start of a stretch of five away games that yielded a one-win and four-loss return for the women and men.

Tomorrow is the start of a five-game home court run at Kev Broome and presents Gladstone with a chance to square the ledger - at best to go 6-5 and be well and truly in play-off mix.

"We just have to have a lot of fight," Port City's Joshua Melaney said.

Joshua Melaney

"To make the play-offs we got to win at home.

"We have to take pride in what we do."

To use the QBL ladder as a measure, Phoenix sit in third position in the men's competition and will be smarting after a 100-95 loss to the 10th-placed Southern District Spartans.

Phoenix women also lost 73-64.

Power women's coach Ray Cooper said the mood among the playing roster has been energetic despite a four-game losing streak.

"The girls have been working hard and everyone's fit and healthy," he said.

The coach said it's a matter of decision-making late in matches and to have four-quarter consistency.

"It's just decision-making and making sure we look after the ball and give the ball to the right person so that we can have every chance to win games," Cooper said.

"The first goal is to win all the games at home and to make it tough and as hard as possible for the opposition teams."

Import Akilah Bethel has impressed Cooper and not just with her scoring ability.

"She's a quality import and stuffs the stats sheet with rebounds, assists, steals and points," Cooper said.

"Also Ashleigh Kelman-Poto is in good form and she will only get better and better."

Basketball: Power's Ashleigh Kelman-Poto.

Cooper described Phoenix and Marlins as having two different game styles.

"Phoenix are more of a run-and-gun team who like to push and have pressure with their defence," he said.

"Marlins are a younger group and like to control the tempo of a game."

The Dolphins and Marlins would have played against Rockhampton Cyclones and Rockets in Rocky on Saturday night.

GAME DAYS

@ Kev Broome Stadium

Tomorrow

Port City Power v Phoenix

Women @ 6.30pm; Men @ 8.30pm

Sunday

Port City Power v Cairns

Women @ noon; Men @ 2pm