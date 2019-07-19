It's a great Australian Pool Rescue Championship warm-up

L-R: Brooke Copsey, Oscar Wemmerslager, Kai Devine, Kane Martin and Rhiannon Copsey will represent Tannum Sands at the State Pool Rescue Championships on the Gold Coast.

L-R: Brooke Copsey, Oscar Wemmerslager, Kai Devine, Kane Martin and Rhiannon Copsey will represent Tannum Sands at the State Pool Rescue Championships on the Gold Coast. Rebecca Devine 190719SWIM

NIPPERS: A small but strong team of Junior Surf Lifesavers from the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club will test their pool rescue skills at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre today.

The Surf Lifesaving Queensland Pool Rescue Championship attracts more than 450 competitors and is a precursor to the Australian Pool Rescue Championships.

TOW TEAM: Kai Devine and Liam Morris as the Patient Tow Team will represent Tannum Sands on the Gold Coast. Rebecca Devine 190719SWIM

Tannum junior club chairman Gary Churchward said the club's representatives were in with a good chance of medal placings.

"The kids have been training hard in the pool, braving the cold to continue their sessions throughout winter," he said.

Competitors will test their rescue skills with events such as manikin tow, obstacle swim and tube rescue.

The team brought home two gold and two bronze in individual events with limited numbers preventing entry in team events last year.

The under-12 age-group intend to add to that medal tally with their eight nippers today.

U12 age manager Megan Russell was thrilled to have such a large contingent.

"I am super impressed with these guys. They are tight group and really supportive of each other and work well together in the team events," she said.

"It's awesome to have so many of them taking part so we can race in both individual and team events and it's great fun."

Two medal hopefuls are the U12 Patient Tow team of Kai Devine and Liam Morris.

"Kai is the swimmer and I am the patient," Liam said.

"I have to wait at one end of the pool for Kai to swim to me with flippers on and with a rescue tube.

"Once he touches the end of the pool I can jump onto the rescue tube and he clips it up behind my back and then he tows me back to the start while I kick like crazy.

"We have won this one at North Aussies and Branch carnivals, so hopefully we can place at States."

Tannum Sands Nippers sign-on for the 2019-20 season will open in late August.