It's a full program for Captain Cook 1770 Festival

CLOWNING AROUND: Dasha Ryan enjoys herself at a previous 1770 Festival. Andrew Thorpe

THE full program for the 26th annual Captain Cook 1770 Festival in May has been announced.

This year's festival is expected to draw big crowds to the Discovery Coast and no wonder when the theme is Experiences in Paradise.

Highlights of the festival will include the traditional re-enactment of Cook's landing at the Seventeen Seventy foreshore on Friday May 25.

The next day the annual street parade will usher in the opening of the festival gates.

Festival-goers can expect street food, retail stores, kids' rides, live music and workshops.

The workshops will give festival-goers the opportunity to cook, sculpt, learn about plants and the environment or help paint a Harmony Wall.

Another new attraction at the festival will be The Great Family Adventure.

Participants will go on a historical treasure hunt across the festival site, following in the footsteps of Cook, Banks and Solander.

Don't miss the fun run on Sunday (5.7km and 3km) or the vanilla slice war, where four locals face off to see who will be crowned the King or Queen of Vanilla Slice.

These and many more festive experiences will make the 2018 event one to remember.

Event Details

The festival runs from May 25-27 at Agnes Water SES grounds.

See the full program and buy earlybird tickets at: http://www.visitagnes1770.com.au/%20captain-cook-1770-festival/

Book workshops and find out about shuttle buses and children's events at the same place.