It's a 'fanTannum-tastic' achievement for surf club

U12 Liam Morris (right) snatches himself another round in the Beach Flags. Rebecca Devine GLA040219NIPPERS

SURF LIFE SAVING: Once again the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club nippers have proven their strength and dominance in the region after it took out the overall Wide Bay Capricorn Branch Championships for the ninth consecutive year.

The club also retained the champion title for water events which it has held for the past nine seasons.

Tannum has also won the beach events trophy for the 10th successive year and has also wrested back the Under-8 to U10 trophy back from Bundaberg, the only time it has been relinquished in the past 10 seasons.

TSSLSC head coach John Andrews was proud of his team of athletes and how they handled the conditions on the weekend.

"With the predicted blustery easterly winds coming into play particularly on Saturday afternoon on the low tide, it created some tricky conditions for a few, but our nippers handled themselves really well," he said.

"The whole of the 'Team Tannum' worked well together and we had a maximum participation from all age groups to get the most points for Tannum to retain the championships title.

"We have some strength starting to develop in the juniors and hopefully they will continue on to carry Tannum through a full decade of dominance."

U10 competitor Cooper Keenan said his favourite event of the weekend was the board relay.

"I really enjoy doing board races where I am up out of the water and on the waves and competing with my team mates," he said.

"My team in the board relay was Hamish Wemmerslager and Noah McLure and we came second."

Dylan Goldsworthy also enjoyed his first ever Branch Carnival at his home beach as an U8 just like his mum, Nicole Lowe, did almost 30 years ago.

"It was pretty special to be here to support Dylan and for us both to have had our first Branch experience at our home beach is pretty amazing," Lowe said.

"Dylan is now a fourth-generation nipper in my family, with my late grandfather, John Dahl, being instrumental in establishing nippers here at the Tannum Sands Surf Lifesaving Club.

"I was also privileged to present the winner of my grandfather's trophy, the Handicap Shield, to Elliott Heads."

This carnival was a qualifier for Youth States for all U11 individual and team events as well as for the 1-2km beach run, iron-person and all team events for the U12-14 age-group.

All 34 Tannum nippers in these age groups have qualified to compete at the Queensland Youth Surf Lifesaving Championships to be held at Burleigh Heads next month.