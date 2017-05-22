It's a dog's day out at Million Paws Walk

GREAT FUN: Claudia McLean (left) with Tilly and Yvette McNeill with Rufus at the Million Paws Walk at Tannum Sands.

IT WAS a dog's day out at Canoe Point Park yesterday morning, with hundreds of dog lovers taking part in the Tannum Sands Million Paws Walk.

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said the turnout was on par with last year, a positive sign given the downturn.

"It's good to see the dog lovers are still showing their support for an event like this,” Ms Allison said.

"We've had a huge turnout of stallholders this year that came together to support us and they're donating a percentage back to the group as well.

"Any money that we raise in Gladstone stays local, so most of the money goes towards our vet bills.

"We've just hired a vet nurse, so we have to set up a vet area at the centre.”

Ms Allison said the dogs were on their best behaviour.

"They were really good - we've never had any major issues down here,” she said.

"There'll be a little scuffle when someone steps on someone else's foot but other than that they're all pretty well behaved and enjoy being here and socialising with all the other dogs.”