Gladstone Regional Council building on Goondoon Street.
Council News

‘It’s a concern’: Staff churn blamed for stalled projects

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Regional Council does not look prepared to complete this financial year's operational plan and responsible officers say high staff turnover is to blame.

In the latest council meeting, it was identified there were 37 items of concern and 18 of real concern in the 2019/20 ­operational plan, leaving the program at 83 per cent completion on June 30.

Some projects of concern include Stage 1 of the Phillip Street Community and Family precinct, detailed design of the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail and the water model for Baffle Creek and Auckland Creek Catchment.

The reporting officer said a 13.78 per cent turnover rate of staff and 53 vacancies that have been carried for a full year were part of the reason for the delays.

She also noted the operational plan did not fully account for unavailability such as leave and turnover.

Councillor Rick Hansen said the projects "were some of the most critical".

"Safety is one, certified agreement actions is another critical one," Cr Hansen said.

"There's a lot of them that are very critical to the organisation.

"It's a concern."

The reporting officer said succession planning and talent development were identified as mitigations to the staff ­concerns and were being ­prioritised.

