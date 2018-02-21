It's a chance to help out scientists

GET INVOLVED: Citizen scientist Neville Gersch helped collect and record data on Port Curtis Harbour Watch's most recent catchment crawl.

THE Queensland Government is developing a citizen science statement and policy, and David Kopelke is hopeful the end result will be more funding for citizen science projects.

Mr Kopelke, the principal of the Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre, said citizen science was a valuable tool for raising knowledge about science.

Mr Kopelke knows this firsthand, as the centre has administered the local citizen science project Harbour Watch for the past three years.

"Citizen science provides an excellent mechanism by which the community can be educated about science," he said.

He encouraged residents to get involved, make a difference and contribute to something bigger.

So what is citizen science?

David Kopelke breaks it down:

Citizen science involves public participation and collaboration in scientific research with the aim of increasing scientific knowledge.

It is scientific work undertaken by members of the public, often in collaboration with professional scientists.

It is a great way to harness community skills and passion to fuel the capacity of science to answer questions about the world.

People don't need a science background or technical know-how to take part. All that is needed is an inquiring mind.

Interested? Go to harbourwatch.eq.edu.au