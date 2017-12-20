Menu
It's a bloody good thing to help save a life

Matt Taylor
by

BLOOD donors in Gladstone are encouraging others to give blood this Christmas, saying that any fears associated with the process are "just in your head”.

Janelle Miller has been donating blood since she was 18 years old and said the process was so comfortable "it's almost a social outing”.

"This is a great place to come,” Ms Miller said.

"The people here are lovely and they make you feel really at ease.

"The staff are so fabulous you can come here for a social event, and the volunteers who come and man the morning tea are just really lovely.”

Holly Lucas, who is accompanied by friend Chelsea Bradley for support, is giving blood again in Gladstone after a recent break due to pregnancy, but says it's worth the effort to save three lives.
Holly Lucas, who is accompanied by friend Chelsea Bradley for support, is giving blood again in Gladstone after a recent break due to pregnancy, but says it's worth the effort to save three lives. Matt Taylor GLA201217BLOOD

The Red Cross have put the call out for more donors over the Christmas period, to help prevent a chronic shortage largely for cancer patients.

The Red Cross said the shortage was the result of many regular donors taking a break over the Christmas period.

Holly Lucas, who took a break from donating blood through a pregnancy, has since returned.

"Every time you donate blood, you can save three lives,” Ms Lucas said.

"I think that it takes such a small part of your day, so that if you can take time to do that, you should.

"The process is very smooth, the ladies are very welcoming and will make you feel very comfortable.”

Gladstone Observer
