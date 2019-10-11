It’s a BITS bowls blitz this weekend

LAWN BOWLS: There's $11,000 up for grabs and teams will strive for that piece of the pie at this weekend's Boyne-Tannum Invitational Fours.

Competition starts tomorrow at 8.45am and Sunday at 8.30am at BITS Bowls Club.

Club president Peter Cameron said bowlers from north, south and west of the Gladstone Region would play.

"This is our marquee event for the year and it's gaining in status and we have increased the prizemoney accordingly," Cameron said.

Teams of four were announced at the BITS Bowls Club Calcutta last night.

"We have players from Gold Coast, Hervey Bay, Brisbane, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and one from Airlie Beach. Other players are from Calliope and Gladstone," Cameron said.

Cameron said the teams of four players were made up of different club representatives.

The 64 players will take to eight rinks and the top eight teams will win cash.

"The first-placed team will win $3300 and it goes down to the eighth-placed side that will win $400," Cameron said.

"There will also be two lots of daily winners and there will also be a mystery prize of $200.

He said forecast rain tomorrow morning and afternoon would not deter the competition and in fact rain was welcome after the long dry spell.

"Our greenkeeper Ted Sam has done a great job in keeping the greens in the shape that they are in," he said.

"It would need to be a real deluge for us to stop playing."

The president said his club had also won its way to the Pennant State Finals at Tweed Heads on November 10.

The Pennants format is a inter-club fours format.

BITS progressed to the state finals by winning the district and then zone championship during the year.

The forecast for tomorrow is 27C with clearing rain and a thunderstorm during the morning.

Fine weather is expected on Sunday with 29C.