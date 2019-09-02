It's a big week coming for the man they call Pedro

LAWN BOWLS: Mt Larcom Bowls Club pair Bailey Maynard and William Masters (pictured) competed hard across nine games in the Secondary Schools Cup Competition at Pine Rivers Bowls Club in Brisbane.

The duo book-ended their campaign with 8-5 and 17-3 wins against Unity High and Charters State High respectively.

Mt Larcom bowler and Gladstone and District games director Peter Tappenden said Maynard and Masters showed a lot of promise.

"They played well on a green that was very difficult for new bowlers," he said.

"They won two of their nine games with some very close losses and I was happy with the way they played and they are keen to go back next year if they get the chance.

Meanwhile 'Pedro' Tappenden will represent Queensland to compete in the Australian State Arm Bowlers Sides Championship at the Tranmere Bowls Club in Adelaide.

He will join Brian Pownall, Heather Hodgson, Terry McFadden, Peter Hutchinson and David Johnson as part of the 15-strong Queensland team.

"They play all disciplines with one round being three rinks of fours and three of singles," Tappenden said.

"The other round will be three rinks of pairs and three of triples.

"We will play one match against each state with the most rink wins to decide the winning state"

He will play as second in the fours and second in triples.

Tappenden will fly out to Adelaide this Saturday and practice on Sunday.

"I will play two matches on Monday, one against SA and one against New South Wales," he said.

His team will then take on Tasmania, Western Australia and Victoria on the Tuesday.

The championship finishes next Thursday.