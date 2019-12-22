It’s a 10 out of 10 for Sally Vagg

SWIMMING: Ten podium finishes for Boyne Tannum Bullets’ Sally Vagg is just the tip of the iceberg for the talented teenager.

Sally Vagg with coach Kate Bell

The 13-year-old Boyn Island resident won 10 medals that consisted of gold in the 200 and 100m backstroke and 200 and 100m butterfly at the McDonald’s Queensland Championship in Brisbane.

Vagg also got silver in the 400 and 100m freestyle, medley relay and freestyle relay and bagged bronze in the 200 and 50m freestyle.

Sally Vagg’s haul

Vagg said she had exceeded her own expectations.

“Ten medals from 10 events was probably a bit better than I thought I would go as the competition is very strong at a state event,” she said.

“I thought I was a good chance at medalling in my favourite events, but you never know how the race will go or the form of the other swimmers in my age-group.”

Sally Vagg

Vagg also turned her weakness into a strength.

“My favourite races and results were the gold medal in the 200m backstroke and a silver medal in the 400m freestyle as I wasn’t expecting to do so well in those two events,” she said.

“I was the 10th fastest qualifier for the 400m freestyle after the heats, so I was very lucky to make the final.

“Swimming out of lane nine and to finish second overall was a big shock.”

Aside from winning medals, Vagg’s times also caught the attention Australian Olympic selectors.

“The times I recorded in the 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke are qualifying times to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic trials,” she said.

“I am hopeful at the Age Nationals, that I can also make a qualifying time in the 200m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

“As a 13-year-old, I have no chance of making the team but its pretty cool to be able to say I qualified to go to the Olympic trials.”

Vagg admitted she was nervous but she soaked up the atmosphere and the main thing was that she enjoyed doing what she does best.

“It was a great fun week with big crowds and lots of cheering and am getting to know a lot of the Brisbane swimmers which makes the meet great fun as I get to catch up with a lot of my swimming friends,” she said.

“I was a bit nervous going there but I was mainly excited to see how I would go and to try and swim some fast times.”

Vagg will take a well-earned break during the next two weeks before preparations begin with Bullets’ head coach Kate Bell.

“I am really looking forward to Christmas day and sleep-ins,” Vagg said.

“After Christmas, my coach Kate Bell and I will be preparing for my first Australian Age National Championship in Perth which is only 98 days away.

“At this meet, I am looking forward to gaining some more race experience and meeting and racing against swimmers from all over Austalia.”

Vagg was not the only Bullet in Brisbane.

Older brother Tom Vagg and Isaac Waters also competed.

They impressed Bell as well.

“So proud of Isaac and Tom in their 100 and 200m backstroke and an Individual Medley for Isaac,” Bell said on the Boyne Tannum Bullets’ Facebook site.

“It’s so cool to be able to bring them down to states for their first time and see them stand up on the big stage.

“I hope that this just keeps the fire lit for a brand new training year and for more opportunities to get out of the comfort zone and challenge themselves to bigger and better swims.”