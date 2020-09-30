Menu
A search warrant is underway at a Mycumbene Way address in Glen Eden. Picture: Eilish Massie 30/09/20
News

Items seized by police, Border Force in Glen Eden ‘raid’

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Sep 2020 5:34 PM
INVESTIGATIONS will continue by Gladstone Police and Border Force officers into activities at a Glen Eden home.

Following a tip-off by a member of the public, Gladstone detectives and Border Force officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Mycumbene Way, just after 8am today.

Neighbours told The Observer a white Ford Ranger ute was seen leaving the address about 10 to 15 minutes before police arrived.

There were four or five police cars and a sniffer dog involved in the “raid”, neighbours said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police were acting on intelligence received about activities at the Mycumbene Way address.

“A search warrant was executed at the address as well as a drug detection dog due to the nature of the intelligence received,” the spokeswoman said.

“A couple of mobile phones were seized.

“Police are not sure if they work.

“Nothing substantial was located during the search.”

The police media spokeswoman said they would not be providing any details about any of the allegations made against anyone at the residence, as they were unfounded.

The spokeswoman said Queensland Police and Australian Border Force officers often shared resources when conducting search warrants.

Anyone with any information about crime in their local area is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

