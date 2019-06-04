Italian family restaurant coming to Gladstone

BUON APPETITO: Stevan Matovic is opening up a family friendly pizzeria in New Auckland.

GLADSTONE families will soon be able to say "buon appetito” at a new Italian restaurant opening in New Auckland.

Construction has begun on the fitout for Steffano's Pizzeria in the Avion centre on Shaw St.

It is expected to open within seven to eight weeks.

Store owner Stevan Matovic said the new pizzeria was inspired by the Gladstone region's lack of dine-in Italian restaurants.

"We noticed there's quite a few takeaway pizza stores in Gladstone but there isn't really anywhere people can take their families to sit down and dine,” Mr Matovic said. "It is a point of difference and another attraction for the (Avion) centre.”

He said he was in the process of preparing menus, which will include pizza, pasta and Italian desserts.

"That's always subject to change depending on demand and people's preference,” he said. "The pizza is the main driver there.”

In coming weeks they'll be looking to hire a chef and other staff. The plan is eventually to sell the business to someone who wants to take over.

"We had been talking about it for some time, but you've got to convert talk and ideas into reality,” Mr Matovic said.

The restaurant will be BYO to work alongside Liquorland in the Avion centre.

The shop is now in the process of working on internal construction and paving the external area to make an outdoor dining area.