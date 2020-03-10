‘It would have destroyed us’: Untold financial toll of crime

LUKE Hambleton was in his West Gladstone home with his young family when he heard someone in the garage about 2am on October 11 last year. Looking out the window, he saw someone in his car.

"Adrenaline just took over," he said.

The vehicle was fully insured, but in the moment his priority was stopping it from being stolen. By the time he ran down the driveway his car was on the road.

"I opened the door with my right arm and tried to grab him with my left," he said.

"He drove up the nature strip, swerved, tried to flick me off and he did. I ended up in a bad way about 30m from where I first got to the car."

With his wife looking after their two children, Luke drove himself to Gladstone Hospital's emergency department.

The call was made to fly him to Brisbane, and five or six hours later he was undergoing the first of several surgeries.

His left foot had copped a battering, stainless steel pins were put in, and a skin flap surgery was done.

The car was found in a vacant lot a week later. No one has been charged.

Luke described the memory as traumatic, but the biggest challenges have come since.

He's a carpenter and machine operator by trade, and was looking for shutdown work at the time.

"While I was in the hospital I didn't know where I stood with compensation for victims of crime," he said.

"How are we going to get money to support our family because I'm the sole provider?"

With no income and no idea when he could get back to work, he said it was difficult to find out what support was available.

"It would have destroyed us if we didn't have savings," he said.

Hospital staff helped with access to counselling services, but not knowing where to turn to answer financial questions, he went to Shine Lawyers.

Solicitor Sarah Williams said Luke's injuries had taken a physical and financial toll.

"The skin on the sole of his right foot was ripped away and he has undergone multiple surgeries," she said.

"All our client wants is to be compensated for his injuries and economic loss, both of which he has suffered through no fault of his own."

Luke is back working part-time, and said people who found themselves in a similar situation didn't need the stress of not knowing how they were going to pay the bills while they were recovering.

"I'm sure a lot of people would be in that boat, how are we going to make money, how are we going to survive?" he said.