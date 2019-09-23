Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Treasurer Jackie Trad will give 200,000 public servants a $1250 bonus and a 2.5 per cent pay increase to stimulate the Queensland economy.
Treasurer Jackie Trad will give 200,000 public servants a $1250 bonus and a 2.5 per cent pay increase to stimulate the Queensland economy.
Politics

‘It won’t help’: Builders hit back at cash splash

by Hayden Johnson
23rd Sep 2019 3:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A $250 MILLION cash bonus for public servants should have been spent propping up the state's fledgling construction sector, Master Builders Queensland has declared.

Treasurer Jackie Trad announced on Saturday about 200,000 public servants would be handed a $1250 bonus - alongside a 2.5 per cent pay increase - to stimulate the Queensland economy.

With the state's building approvals at a ten-year low Master Builders Qld deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said the cash should have been spent to stimulate the slow sector.

"One of the things we've pushed for is bringing back that $5000 boost for new homes, particularly in regional Queensland," he said.

"We're confident that does make a difference... it's more direct.

"Our view is the money would have been better targeted there."

 

Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad at Parliament. Pic: Annette Dew
Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk and Treasurer Jackie Trad at Parliament. Pic: Annette Dew

Queensland's building approvals have fallen 11 per cent on last year, which proves more pain is on the horizon for tradies.

Mr Bidwell, who represents more than 8500 members in the state's third-largest industry, said the $1250 bonus was not likely to boost construction activity.

"It's of marginal benefit," he said.

"It could help the renovation market though.

"It certainly won't do any harm, it's just a matter of how much good."

Ms Trad's cash splash has been slammed by economists and business leaders, who said public sector workers were more likely to pay down debt or save the money than help kick start the economy.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Magistrate to decide if 4g of meth is enough for jail

    premium_icon Magistrate to decide if 4g of meth is enough for jail

    News A YOUNG Gladstone man will learn today whether he is to be sent to prison on a range of drug charges including driving under the influence and possession.

    Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    premium_icon Campaign launched to tackle illegal fishing in CQ

    News A NEW compliance and education campaign is calling on Gladstone residents and...

    Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    premium_icon Chance of repeat rain for later this week

    News We’ve been told not to expect much but Gladstone could see a repeat of Saturday’s...

    IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 63 people to appear at Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...