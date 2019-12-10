It will be successful Boxing Day meet

IT’S ALL GO FOR 2019: The crowd watches on at the Calliope Races on Boxing Day, 2017.

IT’S ALL GO FOR 2019: The crowd watches on at the Calliope Races on Boxing Day, 2017.

HORSE RACING: The Calliope Jockey Club is well and truly back on track to stage its 108th Calliope Gold Cup race ­meeting on Boxing Day, ­December 26.

This was vindicated on Friday by Capricornia’s Queensland Racing Integrity Commission chief steward Josh Adams who gave the club the thumbs-up to proceed with race day plans.

The club was subjected to harsh criticism after a deep hole on the track as an old underground drainage pipe located past the winning post gave way at the race meeting on June 29 this year.

This occurred when a horse galloped over this section and was pulling up at the conclusion of its race.

The incident brought about the cancellation of the remaining races on the program. The race club had no prior knowledge that a problem existed.

Subsequently, the CJC undertook extensive repair work of the track and installed a completely new drainage system.

“The club has done a tremendous job and worked very hard to overcome the previous problem that came about,” Adams said.

“We (stewards) are quite happy with the work the track manager Bob Lisle and his assistants have done so far.

“Actually, we are more than pleased.

“A lot of top soil has been placed on the track and from our inspection on Friday it looks fantastic,” Adams said.

He said arrangements were being made for some horses to gallop on the Calliope track to ensure all was in order before the big race day on Boxing Day.

Like so many tracks throughout Australia, the Calliope track now mainly has a dirt surface as a consequence of the drought.

Other improvements to come about at Calliope racecourse include a new female jockeys’ room; improvements and extensions to the horse tie-up stalls as well as some work on the saddling enclosure.

Bob Lisle, a former top Rockhampton apprentice jockey before enjoying considerable success in the seniors’ ranks, said he was very heartened to hear the steward’s favourable appraisal.

“Look, we have puts in tireless hours and really worked our guts out to ensure the track is as good and safe as we can make it.

“A huge amount of money has been outlaid by the club here to do that. We just need the racing stakeholders and public to support our Boxing Day races”, Lisle said on Friday.

He said it was unfortunate there was no longer much grass cover on the track but that was a common problem because of the drought.

“We will have the track and racecourse in the best possible state that we can,” Lisle said.

Following the negativity and criticism that was inflicted upon the Calliope Jockey Club in June, trainers and jockeys have been concerned about the state of the track for the upcoming meeting.

As a racehorse trainer this writer is certainly not as I intend to start the valuable Helmet mare that I train in Only Emma at the Boxing Day meeting.

That would not be the case if I had any concerns about the track but I believe that the Calliope Jockey Club has gone all out to fix the previous problem and deserve support.

Unfortunately, I do not have any other horses suited by the Boxing Day race program but if I did, they too would be running there.

Unbeknown to most, behind the scenes Racing Queensland officials have also been working with the CJC team and only this Wednesday a representative from Brisbane also inspected the facility.

With almost $50,000 prize money on offer as well as about $3000 in trophies, trainers and owners crying out for such lucrative race purses are urged to make it there on Boxing Day.

DISCLOSURE: Tony Mc Mahon is also the professional on-course race broadcaster at Calliope