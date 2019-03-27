It will be somewhat of a new-look Miriam Vale team in NDRL

The 2018 Northern Districts Rugby League grand final between Miriam Vale Magpies and South Kolan Sharks.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Northern Districts Rugby League reigning premiers Miriam Vale Magpies are geared for a challenging start.

Magpies take on South Kolan Sharks in a grand final re-match at 3.15pm on Sunday in a blockbuster first round of the NDRL season.

The 2018 Northern Districts Rugby League grand final between Miriam Vale Magpies and South Kolan Sharks. Matt Taylor GLA260818NDRL

Magpies' coach Mitch Brennan expects a baptism of fire from a Sharks team keen for some redemption after its 18-12 loss in the 2018 decider.

"They'll come out all guns blazing, but we're keen to give them a dust up," he said.

"It should be a cracker game."

Miriam Vale will field a different side from the one which took out the NDRL Holy Grail last year.

"We have had eight players who have either retired, left the district, or have gone to other clubs," Brennan said.

"We have got a good mix of young and old."

Brennan said he expects young players Jessie Wingard and Charles Hopf to step up.

"Jessie will float in the backs and Charles will float at halves or second row," he said.

The coach said he hopes more new and returning players will sign for the club after round one.

"We're all excited and looking forward to the season ahead," Brennan said.

NDRL president Kym McIntosh said it looks like a healthy scenario for league in the region.

"All the men's clubs have been recruiting quiet heavily and we have a lot of new faces in the NDRL and I'm looking forward to see how they all play," she said.

"We had our season launch at the Old Bundy Tavern on Saturday night and it was really good and very supported."

McIntosh said there's the potential of more signatures after round one.

"I'd ideally love to see the clubs with increased numbers, but at this point in time I am happy with how all the clubs are looking," she said.

"I think once we kick off this weekend too we will have more players interested in signing on."

Avondale Tigers play Gin Gin Hawks in the early game at 1.30pm.