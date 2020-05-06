Menu
Angela Sophios and Murray Kay celebrating 10 years of Solar Power Gladstone.
Angela Sophios and Murray Kay celebrating 10 years of Solar Power Gladstone.
’It will be on every roof’: 10 years of business

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th May 2020 2:14 PM
PASSION for the product and love of meeting customers. That’s Murray Kay’s secret to 10 years of business success with Solar Power Gladstone.

Mr Kay joined the company in 2012 before taking over in 2016 bringing a wealth of solar experience with him.

Murray Kay and Angela Sophios celebrating 10 years of Solar Power Gladstone.
Murray Kay and Angela Sophios celebrating 10 years of Solar Power Gladstone.

When Mr Kay started at Solar Power Gladstone the market was booming, however now solar has matured and the prices have drop by two thirds.

For him, having frank conversations with customers is what makes the job worthwhile.

“I love it because you’re meeting new people every day,” he said.

Murray Kay.
Murray Kay.

However the passion he shares with customers wouldn’t exist if he didn’t believe in the product he was selling.

“I absolutely believe in solar. It will be on every roof eventually.”

