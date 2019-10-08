It will be Judge Ms T tomorrow

GYMNASTICS: Gladstone’s much loved Anna Turetschek, affectionately known as Ms T, will be in Adelaide today to judge at the XVII Australian Masters Games.

Turetschek, who was the founder and established the Gladstone Gymnastics Club in 1977, said she received the news via email on Sunday.

“I was asked if I would be available if they needed an additional judge,” she said.

“I will be looking for a few things which makes the routine as complete.”

Turetschek will cast her experienced eyes on several different aspects of the competing gymnasts at the city of churches.

“The requirements are content of the routine, execution, which is how it is performed, artistry for beam and floor routines and also entertaining values, which is a big part of Masters Games,” she said.

“The original reason to travel to Adelaide was the fact that two of my masters gymnasts, Kerry Morgan and Robyn Davidson, are participating in this games, competing in artistic gymnastics.”

The sport has been a massive part of Turetschek’s life and every day she is seen at the Gladstone Gymnastics Club giving invaluable advice to the younger generation.

“Gymnastics was part of my life since I was little and actually I can’t imagine ever leaving it either as a coach or being involved in any way or capacity,” she said.

“I tried to retire and go away from it all but that didn’t last very long.

“I think two weeks.

“Gymnastics is in my blood forever.”

She said gymnastics was suitable for all ages.

“Did you know that gymnastics was rated as number one for difficulty and number one for overall fitness out of approximately 30 different sports? How about that,” she said.