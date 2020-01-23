It will be a right Kingaroyal speedway showdown

SPEEDWAY: Several drivers from Gladstone will have a big weekend at the 8th Annual Kings and Queens Royal at Kingaroy on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Gladstone Auto Club and Speedway spokesman Neil Smith said the Modified Sedans-based event had a few men and women from the port city.

“We have Tony Coomber in an AU Falcon, Richard Cook in a Commodore, and from Calliope, Shaun Eyres in a new FG Falcon that’s absolutely immaculate,” Smith said.

Richard Cook's Commodore

Teah Daley, Dakota Laverty, in the Cook Commodore, and Amanda Coomber are the Gladstone women who’ll race in the Queens category against 49 others from all over the country.

Gladstone’s Tim and Jye Coomber will feature in the Production Sedans, while Jackson Thomas, with Laverty and Daley, will also have a crack in this category.

“We only have one in the juniors, Jake Coomber, cousin of the other’s father Troy and is Tony’s brother and a really good driver in his own right,” Smith said.

“The Queensland title for these cars is in Bundaberg in a few weeks and hope to have some more there.”

Thirty-four drivers have nominated for Kingaroy.

“It’s a big effort by these people and a big weekend over Australia Day,” Smith said.

“The Pit area is already full with a lot of cars having turned up from Monday to get a spot.

“Kingaroy is a small town and punches way above it’s weight for money, content and facilities.

“They will have the big screen their and televised racing and the whole town gets behind this.

“A lot of money goes to the local community and the schools and clubs that run the food and drink venues.”