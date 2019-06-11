Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAPPY: Gladstone under-14s team.
HAPPY: Gladstone under-14s team. Kacie Meiers GLA110619U14
Basketball

It will be a busy few weeks for three rep basketball teams

NICK KOSSATCH
by
11th Jun 2019 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-14 boy's team was the most successful in the final Central District Carnival in Bundaberg.

The team finished third overall after three carnivals with eight wins and four losses.

It means Gladstone will play in division two at the U14 State Championship in Townsville from June 30-July 3.

After a 58-37 loss to Rockhampton, Gladstone rallied to win its next three games against Maranoa, Bundy and Hervey Bay.

Rahul Captain was one of the more consistent players along with Jake Dicton.

But it was the overall team effort that would have impressed coach Ashley Wilmot.

Gladstone's U12 girl's side will also compete in division two at the State Championships in Brisbane from July 5-8.

They finished with no wins at the CDC in Bundy, but competed hard with Natalia Tuakura and Alyssa King as the better players.

Also to play in the State Champs during the same period in July in Ipswich will be Gladstone's U12 boys.

They'll compete in division three after they split the CDC campaign with two wins and two losses.

More Stories

basketball carnival basketball que central district carnival gladstone amateur basketball association port city power
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Gladstone?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2019: What's in it for Gladstone?

    News HEALTH, infrastructure and education are the key priorities in the Queensland Government’s state budget for our region.

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    UPDATE: Teen taken to hospital after West Gladstone crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Teen taken to hospital after West Gladstone crash

    Breaking Emergency services are currently on the way to the scene.

    Local Rio Tinto sparky up for major state award

    premium_icon Local Rio Tinto sparky up for major state award

    Business 'From a young age I was intrigued by all things electrical'

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    Critical wombat program in need of funding

    premium_icon Critical wombat program in need of funding

    News "We've been able to successfully breed in captivity.”