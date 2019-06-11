It will be a busy few weeks for three rep basketball teams

BASKETBALL: Gladstone's under-14 boy's team was the most successful in the final Central District Carnival in Bundaberg.

The team finished third overall after three carnivals with eight wins and four losses.

It means Gladstone will play in division two at the U14 State Championship in Townsville from June 30-July 3.

After a 58-37 loss to Rockhampton, Gladstone rallied to win its next three games against Maranoa, Bundy and Hervey Bay.

Rahul Captain was one of the more consistent players along with Jake Dicton.

But it was the overall team effort that would have impressed coach Ashley Wilmot.

Gladstone's U12 girl's side will also compete in division two at the State Championships in Brisbane from July 5-8.

They finished with no wins at the CDC in Bundy, but competed hard with Natalia Tuakura and Alyssa King as the better players.

Also to play in the State Champs during the same period in July in Ipswich will be Gladstone's U12 boys.

They'll compete in division three after they split the CDC campaign with two wins and two losses.