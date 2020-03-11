It will be a BITter grand final

CRICKET: It’s an indication that the BITS Cricket Club must be doing something right.

The club has all four of its junior teams in the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated grand finals on Friday and Saturday.

The under-15 decider is between BITS Sixers and BITS Heat at BITS Oval on Friday at 5.30pm.

Sixers’ captain Lachlan Allan has enjoyed a superb season with 272 runs at a huge average of 136 runs and had taken nine wickets at an average of a shade under 10.

He hoped that type of form would continue on Friday night.

“My form’s been pretty good and hopefully do even better in the grand final,” Allan said.

He said the key to winning tonight was to bowl at the stumps and not allow too many extras.

“A few of their batters are explosive,” Allan said.

“It will be a good game to watch and they have been a good opponent.”

Allan’s BITS Heat counterpart Hayden Finlay aims to reverse the Sixers’ dominance against his team in rounds five, eight and 11.

“We beat them in round two by four wickets and it’s three wins during the season to them,” Finlay said.

“Getting into their top order will be essential and we need to bowl tight lines.”

Finlay, a batting all-rounder, has averaged 30 runs at the top of the order and has snared seven wickets at 17.

BITS Hurricanes and minor premiers BITS Strikers square off on Saturday at 8.30am, also at BITS Oval.

Strikers have enjoyed round two and seven wins by three and six wickets respectively but Hurricanes’ captain Fraser Judd was confident to win the game that counts.

“We nearly beat them in the first game and probably should have and then they beat us again in the second game by six wickets,” Judd said.

He has been brilliant and has been dismissed just once.

Judd has made and has averaged 187 runs.

He has also taken eight wickets at an average of a mere seven runs.

SENIOR FINALS

Saturday @ 10am

Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge

Prelim Final - Gracemere v The Glen @ Rocky (winner to play Frenchville on Sunday in grand final)

Sunday @ noon

GCI Super League - semi-finals

Reserve-grade - BITS Colts v BITS Saints @ BITS Oval

B-grade - Yaralla White v Calliope @ Yaralla Oval

