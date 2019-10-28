It will all come down to the final round

MOTORSPORT: The champions of most categories have not yet been decided in the aftermath of the penultimate round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association on Saturday night.

CQDRA president Glenn Williams said several drivers and riders, who won their finals on Saturday, would be in the hunt to claim their trophies.

“Next month’s final round of this year is going to be a battle between up to 10 with a chance to win their bracket and it should make for an awesome finish to our season,” Williams said.

“It was great weather for racing and we had a good number of competitors but 54 made it to racing after a fair few breakages in qualifying.”

The Junior Dragster and Junior Bike were down on numbers but Williams said the racing was quality with close results in the final going down to a thousandth of a second to split some times.

“We also had Jason Ellen testing his Extreme Bike and Daniel Rabnott from up north testing his Pro Stock bike and both are extremely quick weapons,” Williams said.

Brett Kelly is almost assured to win the Super Street category after another dominant display on the weekend.

Youngsters Harry Thwaite and Charlie Houston also look the goods in their respective Junior Dragsters and Junior Bike categories.

The final round of the CQDRA Championship is on November 23 with Off Street Meet a day earlier.