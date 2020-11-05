‘It wasn’t perfect’: Larson’s Origin review

STATE of Origin great Gary Larson offered a bland assessment of Queensland’s come from behind victory in game one of the 2020 series last night.

Mr Larson said both sides made numerous errors either side of half time which shifted the balance and momentum of the match.

“At first I thought well we’ve got a bunch of new boys, but they’ve all been playing pretty well for their club sides at NRL level,” Mr Larson said.

“That is half the battle, finding the players that have been playing well at club level and gelling them together at Origin level.

“It wasn’t perfect, the game, but they got there in the end through determination, attitude and enthusiasm.”

Mr Larson said the game swung in Queensland’s favour as the half time siren sounded and experienced coach Wayne Bennett got the Maroons into the sheds.

“After half time we started getting some good field position and Munster’s kicking game was turning Tedesco around, which was good to see,” he said.

“We got into an arm wrestle with them in the end and we did the small things better than New South Wales in the end.

“We dominated the second half after they had their injuries, but we had our own injuries as well.”

Mr Larson elected experienced Sydney Roosters hooker Jake Friend as his man of the match after a solid game on debut at 30 years old.

“I’d give it to Jake because he has had to wait in the wing a long time in order to finally fill that hooker role after Cam Smith’s retirement,” he said.

“Cameron Munster was in everything too, had his hands on everything.”

Mr Larson said the key to winning game two was gelling better in defence and building trust in one another.

“We love being the underdog and I’d love to see us clinch the series in Sydney with another victory,” he said.