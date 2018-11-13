It wasn't me: Co-accused blamed in metal bar attack

Andrew Lynton Haines, 20, and his 21-year-old co-accused were both charged with a string of offences police allege were committed at Barney Point on November 8

POLICE found him hiding in a bedroom but a young Gladstone man claims it wasn't him who struck a 71-year-old woman in the stomach with a metal bar.

Andrew Lynton Haines, 20, and his 21-year-old co-accused were both charged with a string of offences police allege were committed at Barney Point on November 8.

Mr Haines appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday to apply for bail.

His parents and girlfriend were in court to support him.

Police will allege the men went to a Barney Point home about 7.20pm armed with a baseball bat and metal pole.

The court heard they were seeking out another man at the residence, where the 71-year-old lived.

The woman's three adult grandchildren, a 10-month-old baby and a four-year-old were also at the home.

Police will allege the accused duo were shouting for the man to come outside and when he did not, they walked up on to the balcony.

It is alleged the elderly woman came outside and told the men to leave. Police allege the co-accused hit the woman in the stomach with the metal pole.

The men also damaged several windows at the balcony before fleeing.

Police were called and a squad dog located Mr Haines.

The court heard the arresting officers had problems at the property where was hiding, being "hindered by other residents".

When police could get inside, the court was told Mr Haines was hiding in a bedroom.

He was described as "combative" and "highly intoxicated".

Defence lawyer Rion Ramos told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella that her client told her he did not assault the woman.

Ms Ramos said Mr Haines did not know his co-accused would "engage in that conduct" and tried to stop him.

She said if Mr Haines was released on bail he would live in Bundaberg.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said there was a risk he could interfere with witnesses if he was released on bail.

Based on the allegations, Mr Sleep said Mr Haines' release would also cause an unacceptable risk to the community.

Mr Kinsella said Mr Haines did not show cause as to why his detention would be unjust and agreed his release was a risk.

The bail application was refused, much to the dismay of his parents and girlfriend.

As Mr Haines was taken back to the watch house he yelled out: "I love you Mum, Dad".