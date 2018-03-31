'It was tough': Emotions high as community space closes

SAD END: Chillaxing owner Shelley Strange was sad to close Chilli's room, where she held regular fundraisers.

SAD END: Chillaxing owner Shelley Strange was sad to close Chilli's room, where she held regular fundraisers. Tegan Annett

ALL that remains in a room that once hosted regular events to raise money for people and groups is a photo of the girl who inspired it, Chilli Morgan.

Chillaxing cafe owner Shelley Strange recently closed the room, next door to her Gladstone Charter Square cafe, after the air-conditioning broke four months ago.

Ms Strange opened the room to raise money for Chilli and her mum Kevina Atkinson - who both have complex medical conditions - but its purpose and use has changed in the past 18 months.

Recently it was used to raise money to help 11 Gladstone Special Olympians, and has also been a meeting place for mums 'n' bubs groups.

"It was tough, there's been a lot of good times in that room," MsStrange said.

"The pamper group, which is a group of women who have cancer, would come in regularly and after the air-conditioning broke they'd bring their own fans.

"It was really hard to tell them the room would be closed."

Ms Strange, a Gladstone resident of six years, said it would not spell the end of her fundraising efforts, with plans to arrange raffles and events via her Facebook group Desire 2 Inspire.

"I'd like to thank everyone who supported Chilli's room and the various fundraisers," she said.

The space will be advertised for lease.