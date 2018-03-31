Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SAD END: Chillaxing owner Shelley Strange was sad to close Chilli's room, where she held regular fundraisers.
SAD END: Chillaxing owner Shelley Strange was sad to close Chilli's room, where she held regular fundraisers. Tegan Annett
Community

'It was tough': Emotions high as community space closes

Tegan Annett
by
31st Mar 2018 4:30 AM

ALL that remains in a room that once hosted regular events to raise money for people and groups is a photo of the girl who inspired it, Chilli Morgan.

Chillaxing cafe owner Shelley Strange recently closed the room, next door to her Gladstone Charter Square cafe, after the air-conditioning broke four months ago.

Ms Strange opened the room to raise money for Chilli and her mum Kevina Atkinson - who both have complex medical conditions - but its purpose and use has changed in the past 18 months.

Recently it was used to raise money to help 11 Gladstone Special Olympians, and has also been a meeting place for mums 'n' bubs groups.

"It was tough, there's been a lot of good times in that room," MsStrange said.

"The pamper group, which is a group of women who have cancer, would come in regularly and after the air-conditioning broke they'd bring their own fans.

"It was really hard to tell them the room would be closed."

Ms Strange, a Gladstone resident of six years, said it would not spell the end of her fundraising efforts, with plans to arrange raffles and events via her Facebook group Desire 2 Inspire.

"I'd like to thank everyone who supported Chilli's room and the various fundraisers," she said.

The space will be advertised for lease.

Related Items

community fundraising gladstone business medical condition special olympics
Gladstone Observer
LIVE COVERAGE: 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2018

LIVE COVERAGE: 70th Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race 2018

Sport Black Jack is approaching the finish line and stay tuned tomorrow as the other yachts enter Gladstone

GALLERY: Gladstone Harbour Festival Fun Run

GALLERY: Gladstone Harbour Festival Fun Run

News The 42nd annual Gladstone Harbour Festival Fun Run.

EASTER: What's open in Gladstone this weekend?

EASTER: What's open in Gladstone this weekend?

News Here's what's open and closed in Gladstone over Easter.

Grisly find spurs false hope in Kroombit Tops murder search

Grisly find spurs false hope in Kroombit Tops murder search

Crime Police were searching for the bodies of two men.

Local Partners