'It was nothing like this': Cyclone destroys Gladstone region property

DEVASTATING: Bororen primary producer Stacey McNab shows member for Burnett Stephen Bennett what's left of her hay shed, which took a battering from Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

PARTS of Stacey and Craig McNab's Bororen property have been destroyed.

Their hay shed, saw mill and fencing on the 400 acre Alastor property were flattened during last Thursday's weather.

Mrs McNab said the wind from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie that hammered their property and home was worse than Cyclone Marcia in 2015.

"It was pouring down and we were just sitting in the lounge-room and the wind just picked up about 9 or 10,” she said.

"We went through Cyclone Marcia at our other property and it was nothing like this.

"It only lasted 15 or 20 minutes but it was pretty scary, then when it was all over we walked outside and we were like 'holy crap'.”

Mrs McNab, who is six months pregnant, said not one stock proof fence remained and their 70 head of cattle got out.

"It will be a massive clean-up,” she said. "We will need a pallet load of fencing gear and also a dozer to clear the fence line because there's trees like matchsticks everywhere.

"It will take a whole year to clean-up.”

Thankfully for Mrs McNab her parents and some friends from Rockhampton helped with mustering their cattle on the weekend, after they moved into their neighbour's yard.

Although the McNab's house was insured, unfortunately the property as a whole was not, as it was too expensive to do so.

"We only moved there six months ago, we bought it for all the infrastructure and now the infrastructure is just gone,” she said.

Although the McNab's property on Woodside Rd, Bororen was hammered in the wind, farmers 2km down the road did not even have a tree fall down as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie went through.

The McNabs and other primary producers in Gladstone Regional Council are now eligible for help through the governments' Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said this meant local producers could access concessional loans of up to $250,000 for direct damage, up to $100,000 for essential working capital at a rate of 1.16%, and receive freight subsidies up to $5000.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie certainly left her mark on communities and while the focus has been on our northern neighbours, primary producers in this region have also suffered significant losses,” he said.

"These hard-working local cattle farmers face a tough recovery ahead of them, and this financial assistance will no doubt help to get them back on their feet.”

For information on assistance phone 13 25 23 or visit www.daf.qld.gov.au.