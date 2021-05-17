Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Jack Miller qualifies 3rd fastest for French GP
Motor Sports

‘It was hectic’: Why Aussie winner expected red flag

by Ian Royall
17th May 2021 6:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Aussie Jack Miller scored his second straight win in the 2020 MotoGP championship with a brave victory in changing conditions in the French GP at Le Mans.

Miller showed his skills in the rain on the factory Ducati to ease home, four seconds ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

Miller's teammate Pecco Bagnaia was fourth from Danilo Petrucci (KTM).

The Queenslander moved into fourth place in the championship, 16 points behind Quartararo.

"It was hectic, very hectic,'' Miller said.

 

Stream Every Practice, Qualifier & Race of the 2021 Moto GP Championship Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

 

He said the wind was so strong mid-race and thought the race would be red-flagged.

"But I felt comfortable and was riding to the conditions.

"Back-to-back wins is just awesome.''

Miller's two victories were the first back-to-back wins by an Australian since Casey Stoner in 2012.

The race started in dry conditions, then wind and rain swept across the circuit - forcing a bike change for wet tyres - and ended in bright sunshine.

Miller also had to take two long lap penalties for speeding into pit lane and survived a brief trip in the gravel but he held his nerve to repeat his triumph at Jerez two weeks ago.

Marc Marquez's eventful return from injury continued. At one stage the 28-year-old eight-time world champion led the race in the rain but then crashed but remounted the factory Honda to storm back into the top 10 only to fall again in the closing stages.

Australian Remy Gardner finished second in Moto2 to retain the championship lead.

The next round is at Mugello in Italy in a fortnight.

Originally published as 'It was hectic': Why Aussie winner expected red flag

More Stories

Show More
french motogp jack miller motogp sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM slams Albanese on Labor’s housing policy

        Premium Content PM slams Albanese on Labor’s housing policy

        Politics “His policy just doesn’t add up.”

        Women hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on hwy

        Premium Content Women hospitalised after two-vehicle crash on hwy

        News Emergency services were called to the Dawson Hwy on Sunday morning.

        Students immerse in culture at Yallarm camp

        Premium Content Students immerse in culture at Yallarm camp

        Education Students got to build a raft on the Boyne River, participate in activities on...