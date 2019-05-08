It was fun and the tennis standard was high

TENNIS: Players from Gladstone Tennis and Squash Club have had some solid preparation for an upcoming event from May 31-June 2.

They competed in the 95th Town v Country Carnival on the weekend and despite some sore spots Gladstone's Brendan Warwick and his mates would be ready.

Warwick was part of the Gladdyators team with Graeme and his son Dan Cooke, Reuben Smith, Craig Ross, Andrew Shonhan and Peter Kammholz that played in Rocky.

"I personally haven't played too much and maybe just a few hits in the past four to five months due to a shoulder injury,” Warwick said.

"So it was good to be on the court again finding some form and playing with great mates.

"A few of us have a few niggling injuries so something like this is a great way to test the body out and see where we are at before the Gladstone Open at the end of the month.”

He said the Town v Country competition had some strong teams. "This year by far had the strongest field with teams from Brisbane and Sunny Coast really lifting the level,” Warwick said.

"It's great because it's not often as tennis players you get to come together in a team environment. So to have a team to play with and cheer for is pretty cool.

"Because its doubles, a lot of the old boys are keen to play as its a little bit less strenuous on the body than singles comp.”

Gladstone also fielded another team called Gods made up of Viv Fiedler, Ray Edwards, Gary Joubert, Mark Evans and Steve Anderson.

Gods played off in the B-grade decider, but went down to the Good Times side for the second successive year.

Twenty-three teams of nearly 170 players battled it out over the three days which wrapped up in the finals on Monday.