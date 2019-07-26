'It was disbelief': Gladstone DJ wins a shot at his dreams

Gladstone boy Hayden Bradshaw has won DJ competition Your Shot and will be performing at a major overseas music festival.

WHEN Gladstone's Hayden Bradshaw contacted the organisers of Your Shot at 15, he never expected four years later he would win the competition.

Mr Bradshaw, who performs under the name SHAW Music, entered into the Brisbane leg of the amateur DJ contest, in which 150 people play 30-minute sets over two days before each day's winner battles head-to-head for the win.

The prize is to perform at a major international music festival, with options including Imagine in the US, Hide Out in Croatia and Chasing Summer in Canada.

The 19-year-old Chanel College alumni is still shocked by his win earlier this month.

"It was disbelief, 'what the hell, is it actually me?'," Mr Bradshaw said.

"It was really crazy because in the battle on the last day I was battling against my mate, who I was also training with, and he won day one and I won day two."

Leading up to the event he completed six weeks of DJ training, where he used professional equipment for the first time.

"I've played around with (DJing) before just in my bedroom and at some parties with smaller equipment," he said.

Producing music is Mr Bradshaw's lifelong dream. When he was 15 he approached the Your Shot organisers and was told he was too young. At 18 he entered the competition but didn't get into the top 150.

"It's more about the experience," he said.

"That's what I was thinking about trying to get the most out of it, not thinking I could be the one to win it."

He said according to the judges his set was a stand-out because he didn't just play standard club music.

"I played stuff I'd been listening to over the years and stuff that was really unique to what I liked, everything I played had a bit of Latin inspiration and that was a bit fresh," he said.

Mr Bradshaw's passion for music doesn't stop there. He's been accepted into Fontys university in the Netherlands to study dance music production for six months.

He said he "definitely" wanted to bring his music back to Gladstone.

"I've always pictured my ideal vibe for my music to be on a waterfront," he said.

He encouraged other young people who wanted to produce music to go for it.

"Take opportunities like (Your Shot) but don't wait around for them," he said.

"There's a lot of work leading up to it."