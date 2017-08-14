It was all fun and games at the Tondoon Gardens

THE biggest crowd yet flocked to the Tondoon Botanic Gardens for the

free fun morning hosted

by Glastone Regional Council.

Jill Black, horticultural supervisor at the gardens, was manning the gate with Barry Meiring, parks and conservation senior coordinator.

They reported they had counted 1900 people through the gates, with still an hour to go.

Last year the event drew in 1600 people.

"It's been brilliant,” Ms Black said of the crowds, "well beyond expectations.”

Groups of children laughed and played in a clearing in the gardens.

The warm, sunny weather saw a line-up snaking away from the popular ice-cream stall.

The Creative Recycling Centre held a stall giving children the opportunity to make their own magnets using tree bark.

The children were enjoying the merry-go- round, giant darts board trackless train and the

free sausage sizzle organised by the Tondoon Gardens Cafe, Savour the Flavour.

The adults were not forgotten either with a coffee van on-site.

Katie Wairau of Gladstone was with her daughter next to a giant Connect 4 game.

Addison, 15 months old, was having a good time looping hoops over a cone.

Ms Wairau had never attended the event before.

"It's really good,” she said.

Dee Francis was standing watching two of her daughters Zahra and Savannah, with faces painted, enjoy a puppet show and story time,

read by librarian Bettina Nissen.

Her children had already tried out the craft and colouring activities and the giant dartboard.

"They had a good go...(at darts) they did well, the girls were close but they didn't get it (the bulls-eye),” she said.

She was hoping to take the kids home and put her youngest, Maddison, down for a nap "hopefully,” she said.

This is the third time the council has hosted the event and judging by its popularity, it will not be the last.

Ms Black noted the setting up for the event held on Sunday, began last Thursday.