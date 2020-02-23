Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone's Alex Sternberg comes in to bowl against Rocky White.
Gladstone's Alex Sternberg comes in to bowl against Rocky White.
Sport

It was a thrilling cricket grand final

NICK KOSSATCH
23rd Feb 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Gladstone’s under-11 lost a heartbreaking Central Queensland Intercity T20 Carnival grand final in Biloela on Sunday afternoon.

In what was a nine-a-side format, Alex Sternberg starred with the ball with 3-6 as Rocky Blue were bowled out for 66.

Will Barker comes in to bowl for Gladstone. PICTURE: Aaron Goodwin
Will Barker comes in to bowl for Gladstone. PICTURE: Aaron Goodwin

Bryce Armstrong snared 2-6.

The run chase began strongly for Gladstone as rain began falling later in Gladstone’s run chase.

Axel Amos, with an unbeaten 24, tried in vain to help the port city lads over the line.

Rockhampton Blue bowler John Mulville (3-22) took the vital final wicket to leave Gladstone two-runs short.

Gladstone qualified for the grand final after wins against Rocky White by 33 runs and Biloela by nine wickets.

Amos and Fraser Judd made 40 and 37 runs respectively in game one against Rockhampton White.

Gladstone made 4-128 and reduced Rocky to 2-85 with Gladstone’s Ayden Bye taking 2-9.

Gladstone fell 28-runs short in game two with Amos (17 runs) and Judd (38 runs) again the batting mainstays

Gladstone were cruising before Rocky’s Archie Clifford took 4-0 in four balls as Gladstone slumped from 2-80 to 6-80.

Earlier in the game, Gladstone’s Sternburg bowled well to take 2-21.

Gladstone then returned to the winner’s list to beat Biloela by nine wickets.

Judd and Amos again led the way with undefeated 27 and 17 runs as Gladstone chased down the 53-run target

Gladstone’s under-12 side were skittled for just 29 runs in the Central Queensland Intercity T20 Carnival at Emerald.

Haydn Rethamel was Gladstone’s top run scorer with seven as the Rockhampton Blue team cruised to a big win.

Meanwhile the under-16 and under-14 games were washed out in Rockhampton without a ball bowled.

RELATED STORY: Boyne teen shows skill on the pitch with hat-trick

RELATED STORY: 120kph thunderbolts: Coach says

biloela cricket bits cricket club cq intercity emerald cricket gladstone cricket incorporated rockhampton cricket the glen cricket club yaralla cricket club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRENCHED: Average monthly rainfall totals smashed

        premium_icon DRENCHED: Average monthly rainfall totals smashed

        Weather Gladstone recorded the second strongest winds in the state on Friday. Here’s what BOM predicts for coming days.

        PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Footy season kicks off at Calliope

        News Families cheered as junior Calliope Roosters went head-to-head against BITS...

        LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        premium_icon LNG electrification receives surprising $1.5M boost

        Politics There has been no advice as to exactly what the funds are for.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days