It was a thrilling cricket grand final

Gladstone's Alex Sternberg comes in to bowl against Rocky White.

Gladstone's Alex Sternberg comes in to bowl against Rocky White.

CRICKET: Gladstone’s under-11 lost a heartbreaking Central Queensland Intercity T20 Carnival grand final in Biloela on Sunday afternoon.

In what was a nine-a-side format, Alex Sternberg starred with the ball with 3-6 as Rocky Blue were bowled out for 66.

Will Barker comes in to bowl for Gladstone. PICTURE: Aaron Goodwin

Bryce Armstrong snared 2-6.

The run chase began strongly for Gladstone as rain began falling later in Gladstone’s run chase.

Axel Amos, with an unbeaten 24, tried in vain to help the port city lads over the line.

Rockhampton Blue bowler John Mulville (3-22) took the vital final wicket to leave Gladstone two-runs short.

Gladstone qualified for the grand final after wins against Rocky White by 33 runs and Biloela by nine wickets.

Amos and Fraser Judd made 40 and 37 runs respectively in game one against Rockhampton White.

Gladstone made 4-128 and reduced Rocky to 2-85 with Gladstone’s Ayden Bye taking 2-9.

Gladstone fell 28-runs short in game two with Amos (17 runs) and Judd (38 runs) again the batting mainstays

Gladstone were cruising before Rocky’s Archie Clifford took 4-0 in four balls as Gladstone slumped from 2-80 to 6-80.

Earlier in the game, Gladstone’s Sternburg bowled well to take 2-21.

Gladstone then returned to the winner’s list to beat Biloela by nine wickets.

Judd and Amos again led the way with undefeated 27 and 17 runs as Gladstone chased down the 53-run target

Gladstone’s under-12 side were skittled for just 29 runs in the Central Queensland Intercity T20 Carnival at Emerald.

Haydn Rethamel was Gladstone’s top run scorer with seven as the Rockhampton Blue team cruised to a big win.

Meanwhile the under-16 and under-14 games were washed out in Rockhampton without a ball bowled.

RELATED STORY: Boyne teen shows skill on the pitch with hat-trick

RELATED STORY: 120kph thunderbolts: Coach says