It was a show that had wedding, parties, everything

BASH AND CRASH: Jordana Walsh, Kiah Gray, Sharna McClure, Mel Haig and Jessica McKim-Hill in the thick of the Epic Scrim. Erin Mellor GLA180319DERBY

ROLLER DERBY: PCYC Gladstone Roller Derby member Melinda Thomas said the weekend's Epic Scrim 19 augers well for more events of this type.

A total of 11 scrims took place with about 100 skaters and officials from all over the country.

"Teams were randomly generated so all skaters played with a different mixture of people for each game," Thomas said.

"No two games or teams were alike. As far as we know, this is the only tournament of this kind held anywhere.

"There is nothing else quite like it and skaters normally go to events with a set team and play a handful of games."

Individuals were put into teams and the weekend also included two coaching clinics.

Thomas said the highlights were the two public exhibition bouts on Saturday night.

The junior teams played first and team white defeated team black 149-108.

"Following on from that was a mixed gender bout with Team Bride being victorious over Team Groom with a score of 230-154," Thomas said.

There was even a wedding! "Two of our league members got married on track due to their outside wedding venue being soaked by rain at the very last minute," Thomas said.

Thomas said there may be a trip north in the next couple of months.

"There are few of the female skaters in discussions and planning stages about travelling up to Mackay to join a pot luck team in May," she said.

"We will also be spending the rest of the year recruiting and upskiling our existing skaters of all levels."

Those interested to join the sport can call Thomas on 0400783551.